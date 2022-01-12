The ability of the Caribbean to create excellent products and compete at the highest level worldwide was highlighted by Sandals Resorts International (SRI) Executive Chairman Adam Stewart in the Jan. 6, 2022, edition of TravelAge West, one of the most trusted travel industry publications in the western United States.

Stewart made the plug for the Caribbean in an interview focusing on Sandals’ 40th anniversary with the publication’s contributing writer Mark Chestnut.

Asked to explain what Sandals’ success says about the Caribbean overall, Stewart said, “I think our success has demonstrated two things: First, we set the benchmark and are the standard-bearer for ‘best in class’ in the all-inclusive resorts category, the

fastest-growing sector in the hospitality space. And second, we have proven that what is created in the Caribbean, by Caribbean people, can compete as successfully on the world stage as any brand anywhere. So, we lead by example, and more than that — when we take our style of luxury all-inclusive vacationing to new destinations in the Caribbean, we shine a light on that island. In that way, we are the rising tide that lifts all the boats in our diverse and expansive region in the world.”

The article, which focused on Stewart’s insight about SRI’s long-standing success and how the multiple-award-winning resort group will continue to work with travel advisors during the novel coronavirus pandemic, noted that travel advisors would easily list Sandals Resorts among the top Caribbean hotel companies with great brand loyalty.