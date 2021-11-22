Stores Steel for Holiday Clamor for At-Home COVID Tests

The holiday season will likely bring a run on at-home coronavirus tests amid the culture wars over vaccine mandates and fretting about the safety of large get-togethers, but manufacturers and retailers say they’re ready to meet the demand.

Despite experts’ prediction that the increased demand will stress the supply chain, Abbott, which makes the BinaxNow rapid test, said it has upped its manufacturing operation to produce more than 50 million tests per month that will be widely available throughout the holidays, Axios reported.

Rapid tests made by Quidel, Cue Health, Ellume and Vault Health have rapid tests ready for consumer use, Axios reported.

Representatives of pharmaceutical retailers CVS and Walmart say their inventories of rapid tests also are sufficient to meet the holiday demand.

The Biden administration has set aside billions of dollars to buy millions of rapid at-home tests.