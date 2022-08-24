While Jamaica is strategically located to important trade partners, such as the United States and Canada, the island remains susceptible to nefarious transnational activities, said Minister of National Security, Hon. Dr. Horace Chang.

Addressing reporters after touring the Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, St. James, on Aug. 18, Dr. Chang said that with this in mind, it is critical that the country does everything in its power to strengthen its borders, adding that bringing the airports up to international and respectable standards are prerequisites in achieving that goal.

He pointed to infrastructural improvements at the Sangster International Airport as proof of the Government’s commitment to strong borders, noting that this could not be more clearly illustrated than the new strategic direction to Enhance Travel Facilitation through a risk-based data-driven inspection system that has been adopted.

“This has resulted in the increase from 10 to 45 Auto Border Crossing (ABC) kiosks; increased number of processing points from 36 to 84 [39 desks and 45 kiosks]; implementation of Online Passenger declaration form; upgrading of the kiosk to allow the online declaration forms to be submitted through the kiosk,” the Minister noted.

“Add to this, upgrading of the Advanced Passenger Information System (APIS) to obtain the information, upgrading of the current Border Management System to process passengers faster, and implementation of a Satellite Document Forensic lab to test for fraudulent documents,” he said.

