“Soulful Divas Reprise,” the next cabaret at Signature Theatre, will feature vocal stylings from beloved songstresses such as Aretha Franklin, Whitney Houston, Tina Turner and all the incredible divas in between and since.

Awa Sal Secka is one of the vocalists that will perform in “Soulful Divas Reprise” at Signature Theatre. (Courtesy of Signature Theatre)

The first “Soulful Divas” in 2019 was a sellout, so Signature’s Director of Cabarets Mark G. Meadows knew he had to bring the concept back. Meadows, who recently received a Helen Hayes Award for Outstanding Musical Direction for Signature’s production of “The Color Purple,” knew what he wanted to accomplish with this cabaret.

“‘Soul Divas Reprise’ will bring every bit of fire and passion we brought the first time around, and more,” Meadows said. “This setlist, these iconic sheroes, these singers and this band will leave you feeling elevated, soulfully satisfied and yearning for a higher love.”

Shayla S. Simmons is one of the vocalists that will perform in “Soulful Divas Reprise” at Signature Theatre. (Courtesy of Signature Theatre)

Featured vocalists in “Soulful Divas Reprise” are two women who are no strangers to the Signature stage. Awa Sal Secka (“Gun and Powder” and “Blackbeard”) and Shayla S. Simmons (“After Midnight” and “Dreamgirls”) will interpret the songs of celebrated women soul singers.

Meadows collaborated with Signature’s Artistic Director Matthew Gardiner to assemble the best songs made popular by stellar vocalists.

“Matthew Gardner and I wrapped our heads around who was not only an amazing performer, but who also really meshes well,” said Meadows, “Both, on their own, can carry an entire room. Together, I think they will amplify each other.”

The Cabarets Continue at Signature

Following “Soulful Divas Reprise,” the cabarets continue through early 2024.

Next is “Disco Fever,” which Meadows is also excited to present.

“There was so much going on politically and socially in the late 60s and 70s. People decided to go to the club and party regardless,” Meadows said. “We all were aware of what was happening. But you also needed to know how to let your hair down and just live. That’s the scene this show will have. It will be a fun celebration.”

Other upcoming cabarets are “How Sweet it Is: The Men of Soul” and “That’s What Friends Are For: Nova Y. Payton sings Burt Bacharach.”

Payton was also recently awarded a Helen Hayes in the category of Outstanding Lead Performer for “The Color Purple.”

“Soul Divas Reprise” runs June 27 – July 9 in Signature’s ARK Theatre in Arlington, Virginia. Tickets are $38 and can be purchased online or by calling 703 820 9771. See the full schedule of upcoming events at Signature Theatre at SigTheatre.org.