Guyana’s President Dr. Irfaan Ali and Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday vowed to continue working on strengthening relations between Guyana and China to benefit not only their peoples but also their economies, according to the Guyana Chronicle.

President Ali, who is on a one-week visit to China, exchanged similar sentiments with President Xi, and reflected on how Guyana’s international counterpart, China, has played a major role in the country’s socio-economic development.

“China has played an enormous role in the development of our region and the development of Guyana,” Ali said, adding that Guyana firmly adheres to the One-China policy.

In a video streamed by China Global Television Network (CGTN), President Ali told President Xi and other foreign dignitaries that Guyana and China have maintained a sound relationship with strong political and mutual trust.

He added that Guyana regards China as a highly reliable partner and welcomes Chinese enterprises to invest in Guyana.

China has played an important role in the economic and social development of Guyana and the Caribbean region, in terms of not only sharing its experiences, but also providing valuable assistance to Guyana and regional countries in areas of infrastructure, connectivity, medicine and health.

According to a report from CGTN, during the meeting, President Xi hailed the enduring bilateral friendship shared by the two countries, stressing that China and Guyana should remain good friends who trust and rely on each other.