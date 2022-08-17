Members of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. donate pens, pencils, markers and other school supplies for Prince George’s County Public Schools students on Aug. 12. The county’s Department of Public Works and Transportation conducted its annual “Stuff TheBus” back-to-school supply drive that ran from July 22 to Aug. 15. (Robert R. Roberts/The Washington Informer)
Members of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. donate pens, pencils, markers and other school supplies for Prince George’s County Public Schools students on Aug. 12. The county’s Department of Public Works and Transportation conducted its annual “Stuff TheBus” back-to-school supply drive that ran from July 22 to Aug. 15. (Robert R. Roberts/The Washington Informer)

The Prince George’s County Department of Public Works and Transportation held its annual “Stuff TheBus Back to School Supply Drive” this summer with the hopes of collecting thousands of pens, pencils and other materials.

The department collected school supplies in Largo from July 22 to Aug. 15.

Donations came from various people such as members of the county’s alumni chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. donated markers, notebooks, pencils, backpacks and other school supplies.

Last year, the department received about 17,800 school supplies and nearly 1,100 backpacks.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.