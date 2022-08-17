The Prince George’s County Department of Public Works and Transportation held its annual “Stuff TheBus Back to School Supply Drive” this summer with the hopes of collecting thousands of pens, pencils and other materials.

The department collected school supplies in Largo from July 22 to Aug. 15.

Donations came from various people such as members of the county’s alumni chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. donated markers, notebooks, pencils, backpacks and other school supplies.

Last year, the department received about 17,800 school supplies and nearly 1,100 backpacks.