Rare Essence performs during Chuck Brown Day at Chuck Brown Park in northeast D.C. on Aug. 20. (Roy Lewis/The Washington Informer)

In a conversation with The Washington Informer, go-go legend Sugar Bear shared his views about his friend and mentor Chuck Brown, to whom hundreds of fans paid tribute during last weekend’s annual birthday celebration, Aug. 22, which honored the Godfather of Go-Go.

From left: DJ Kool, DJ Jas. Funk, Mayor Muriel Bowser, Ward 5 Council member Kenyan McDuffie, and Delano Hunter pose on stage before Rare Essence’s set during Chuck Brown Day at Chuck Brown Park in northeast D.C. on Aug. 20. (Roy Lewis/The Washington Informer)

“The huge crowd showed that his legacy lives on and that people are continuing to incorporate his musical genius into new forms of music,” Sugar Bear said. “Personally, he was both a mentor and friend who taught me a lot about the business and the importance of surrounding myself with the right people, the right band — those with the right discipline for this musical journey.”

“As for the state of go-go music, while we’re not where we need to be, we’re getting more and more recognition from across the U.S. People are embracing our music and for that I’m grateful. But we know it’s going to grow even larger and better in the very near future,” he said.

Interview compiled by D. Kevin McNeir, WI Senior Editor