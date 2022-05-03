The Supreme Court reportedly is poised to strike down a more than 50-year statute that guarantees federal constitutional protection of abortion rights.

Politico reported Monday that its journalists had viewed an initial draft of a majority opinion written by Justice Samuel Alito circulating inside the court.

The ruling reportedly would allow each state to decide whether to restrict or ban abortion. It’s unclear if there have been subsequent changes to the draft, Politico reported.

The news outlet reported that the draft opinion unequivocally repudiates the 1973 decision that guaranteed federal constitutional protections of abortion rights and a subsequent 1992 decision, Planned Parenthood v. Casey, that largely maintained the right.

“Roe was egregiously wrong from the start,” Alito writes, according to Politico.

“We hold that Roe and Casey must be overruled,” he writes in the document, labeled as the “Opinion of the Court.” “It is time to heed the Constitution and return the issue of abortion to the people’s elected representatives.”