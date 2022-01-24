The Supreme Court said Monday it will reconsider race-based affirmative action in college admissions.

The announcement could eliminate campus practices that have widely benefited African American and Hispanic students.

Policies at Harvard University and the University of North Carolina are at the heart of the issue that the court has agreed to consider. At those schools, a student’s race counts among the criteria used to decide who enters class at those institutions.

Admissions practices that take account of students’ race, first upheld in a 1978 Supreme Court decision, and reaffirmed in 2003, reportedly have boosted the admission of Black and Latino students for decades.