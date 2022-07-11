If you’re struggling with excess weight after trying diets and exercise routines, you are not alone.

GW Hospital can help you reach your goals with our weight-loss (bariatric) surgery program. We support you every step of the way on your road to success — from education and preparation, to surgery and follow-up care for life.

It starts with a free, virtual introductory seminar from the comfort of your own home.

The Health Dangers of Obesity

In March 2020, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported that more than 40 percent of U.S. adults were obese. Carrying too much extra weight can hurt your overall health. Obesity is linked to conditions like heart disease, type 2 diabetes and stroke. These conditions are leading causes of preventable, premature death.

Is Weight-Loss Surgery Right for Me?

You could be a candidate if:

• You weigh 100 pounds more than your ideal weight or if you have a BMI (body mass index) of 40 or higher.

• You have a BMI of 35 or higher and obesity-related conditions like diabetes or heart disease.

• You did not get results with medically supervised weight-loss efforts.

It is also important to understand that you must commit to the behavioral changes that will be required after surgery. Talk to your doctor to see if this type of weight-loss surgery is right for you.

Let’s Do This Together

We can work with you to help you lose the weight and keep it off. Some highlights of our program include:

• A FREE, virtual introductory seminar to get you started.

• Extensive pre-operative evaluation, education and preparation to get you ready for surgery.

• Behavior modification programs to help you make healthy lifestyle changes.

• A registered dietitian to support healthier eating before and after surgery.

• Lifelong follow-up with free weekly support groups to share experiences and celebrate victories.

Bariatric surgeons at GW Hospital specialize in minimally invasive weight-loss surgery. This means that the procedures use small incisions, which may lead to fewer complications, quicker recoveries and more. Some surgeries are done with the aid of advanced, robotic-assisted technology.

Embracing a Healthier Life

The amount of weight you lose after surgery depends on several factors, including the type of procedure and how committed you are to lifestyle changes like eating habits and exercise. Your age, gender and initial weight at the time of surgery may also affect surgical outcomes.

As a result of bariatric surgery, some patients improve or reverse conditions like diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease and more. Over time, you may reduce or stop taking your medications for these conditions. However, you should never stop taking medications without the consent of your doctor.

Nationally Recognized for Quality

GW Hospital is designated as a Comprehensive Center by the Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery Accreditation and Quality Improvement Program (MBSAQIPÒ). We are also recognized by CareFirst BlueCross® BlueShield® (CareFirst) as a Blue Distinction® Center for Bariatric Surgery.

Take the First Step Today

Get started with your FREE virtual introductory seminar. Call 888-4GW-DOCS (449-3627) to reserve your spot.

SOURCE: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Individual results may vary. There are risks associated with any surgical procedure. Talk with your doctor about these risks to find out if bariatric surgery is right for you.

Physicians are independent practitioners who are not employees or agents of The George Washington University Hospital. The hospital shall not be liable for actions or treatments provided by physicians. For language assistance, disability accommodations and the nondiscrimination notice, visit our website at https://www.gwhospital.com/conditions-services/weight-loss-surgery?utm_source=washington-informer&utm_medium=display&utm_campaign=21621110&utm_content=bariatrics