Gerald Brevard III, 30, who was found after tips were reported to police in D.C. and New York, is in custody in the District, linked to shootings that left two homeless people dead and three wounded in the District and New York City. The suspect was arrested and is being interviewed at the city’s homicide branch according to an MPD Tweet.

The arrest came just a day after police departments in both cities published fliers with a photo of the suspect, and telling vulnerable residents to seek shelter.

New York City mayor Eric Andrews and May Muriel Bowser held a joint news conference to ask for the public’s help.

The attacks targeting homeless people began in the District at around 4 a.m. on March 3 in the 1100 block of New York Avenue NE. The victim told police he was shot in the back and right shoulder as he slept. Another homeless man was shot on March 8, sustaining injuries to his hands and face in the 1700 block of H Street NE. That shooting happened around 1:20 a.m.

On March 9, a man was killed around 2:50 a.m., after he was shot and stabbed and his tent was set on fire. This attack happened in the 400 block of New York Avenue NE.

The suspect is then alleged to have traveled to New York, when around 4:30 a.m., he came upon a homeless man sleeping near the Holland Tunnel and shot the 38-year-old in the arm. Police say an hour and a half later, a homeless man was found 15 blocks away. The man was shot in the head and neck in a sleeping bag, and he died at the scene.