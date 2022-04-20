The Colorado River – which supports a $1.4 trillion economy and drinking water for 40 million people – is in crisis due to climate change and decades of overallocation. The river is so overburdened it no longer reaches the sea.

Disastrous flooding: Record flooding along the Mississippi River in 2019 caused $20 billion in damage to people’s homes, farms, and businesses in the floodplain. As flood risk grows with climate change, so does the risk to anyone living in harm’s way.

More than 1,900 dams have been removed nationwide. Demolition of four dams on Oregon and California’s Klamath River is set to begin in 2023 to restore endangered salmon runs, thanks to leadership from the Yurok, Karuk, Klamath, and other tribes.

The Klamath is a prime example of how dismantling dams, reducing reservoir methane emissions, addressing historic injustices against Tribal Nations, and building climate-resilient rivers go hand-in-hand.

The average American uses 100 gallons of water per day at home

Earth’s surface is 70 percent covered by water, but less than 1 percent is available for human use

65 percent of our drinking water comes from rivers and streams

44 percent of assessed waterways in the United States too polluted for fishing or swimming

The world can save 23,000 lives and gain $162 billion in benefits a year by improving weather forecasts, early warning systems, and climate information, according to The Hydromet Gap Report.

In a moderate scenario for global warming, the likelihood of extreme, catastrophic fires could increase by up to a third by 2050 and up to 52 percent by 2100, the United Nations Environment Program estimates.

If emissions are not curbed and the planet heats up more, wildfire risks could rise by up to 57 percent by the end of the century.