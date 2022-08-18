The Bowser administration announced Thursday that D.C. families who receive Temporary Assistance for Needy Families benefits will receive a one-time, back-to-school payment of about $1,000.

The city’s 15,000 families who are listed as TANF recipients will automatically receive the payment. The funds for the program are federal from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 for families impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

“We know that back-to-school time can be an expensive time of year for families—new uniforms, haircuts, supplies; there are a lot of expenses all at once,” said Mayor Muriel Bowser, who made the announcement during an event at the Frederick Douglass Community Center in Southeast. “So, we are disbursing these funds now to give families an extra cash bump during a busy time of year so that our students and families can have a strong start to an important school year.”

The program is administered by the D.C. Department of Human Services. For more information about the one-time back-to-school payments, contact the ESA Public Benefits Call Center at 202-727-5355, Monday-Friday, 7:30 a.m.-4:45 p.m.