The Marshall Heights Community Development Organization recently announced that the second annual Taste of Ward 7 event will take place Friday and Saturday.

The two-day event will be held in partnership with the D.C. Department of Transportation Open Streets along Benning Road NE between Minnesota Avenue and East Capitol Street. Vehicular traffic will not be allowed during those days in the corridor.

Ward 7 residents and visitors can navigate the corridor by walking, biking or roller skating.

The event will feature live entertainment, as well as a food truck highlighting local businesses with a wide range of foods, desserts and beverages.

On Friday, a free in-person seminar with a virtual option will be held at the Marshall Heights Community Development Organization headquarters. Discussion topics will include opportunities for small business owners in the food and beverage industries.

“The recent projects and efforts at Skyland and Capitol Gateway are an exciting step towards demonstrating strategic investment in Ward 7, however, there is still a demand for multiple fresh groceries, retail, and dining options,” said Latisha Atkins, Marshall Heights Community Development Organization’s Pennsylvania Avenue East Main Streets director. “Through Taste of Ward 7, we have the tremendous opportunity to not only support businesses within our community but to promote the viability of the ward as we continue to push for further economic growth that is beneficial and convenient to Ward 7 residents.”