TD Bank opened its Navy Yard location last week, promising to do more than just serve the community’s banking needs.

Located at 1299 First St. SE, the bank’s representatives said they look forward to continuing their work supporting local neighborhood organizations.

The bank’s grand opening celebration featured promotions and prizes for customers who opened accounts, as well as a $15,000 donation to Building Bridges Across the River, a non-profit that says its mission is to provide residents living east of the Anacostia River access to new facilities and economic opportunities.



TD Bank Market President, Terry Kenny said the bank’s donation is specifically for,

“equitable development for Black owned small businesses and entrepreneurs east of the river.”

Scott Kratz, Director of Building Bridges’ 11th Street Bridge Project, said of the donation,

“We’ve been amazing partners with TD Bank over the last seven or eight years… TD Bank really listens to the community…they understand the value of intergenerational wealth building.”

The branch is the district’s ninth TD Bank location. The bank is pet-friendly and open seven days a week. For more information on hours and services visit TD.com