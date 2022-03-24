The Team 980 will not broadcast any Washington Commanders games for the 2022 NFL season.

Audacy Inc., which owns Team 980, announced Wednesday that none of its stations will broadcast Commanders games during the season, WTOP reported.

A Commanders spokesperson said in a statement that multiple companies, including Audacy, submitted bids to be part of its selection process.

“Based on the evaluation process, we selected a new partner who will bring a significantly larger deal, as well as new creativity and broader reach and scale, to programming,” the team statement said, WTOP reported. “We shared with Audacy last week that we would not be moving forward as partners. We’re very excited about our new radio broadcast partner, who we will be announcing soon, and anticipate this being the largest radio deal in the team’s history.”

Team 980, which was previously owned by Commanders’ owner Dan Snyder’s Red Zebra Broadcasting, said it will feature new gameday coverage, WTOP reported.