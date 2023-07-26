Training for and expansion of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) Station Records and Case Management Systems will be enhanced technologically following the handover of computers valued at US$700,000, according to Jamaica Information Services.

The equipment was procured under the National Security Ministry’s Security Strengthening Project (SSP) which is funded by an Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) loan.

These were handed over during a ceremony at the National Police College of Jamaica (NPCJ) in St. Catherine on Wednesday, July 19.

The investment will facilitate expanded training for recruits and current employees within the Force by incorporating the latest technology and methodologies.

Features of the enhanced systems include electronic logging of reports from citizens and providing a receipt via email.

Investigators will also be able to link previous case files to current ones.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Security the Hon. Dr. Horace Chang, welcomed the investment while presenting the keynote address.

He said digitization allows police officers to “access information, communicate, collaborate and respond to the challenges of today’s complex crime landscape more effectively”.

“I wish to reiterate that our digital transformation and modernization efforts must be interconnected in order for them to make practical sense, be sustainable, and benefit the public,” Dr. Chang further indicated.

He said it is against this backdrop that the Ministry launched Project Rebuild, Overhaul and Construct (ROC) in 2020.

Under the initiative, police stations are being rehabilitated and constructed into appropriate modern professional workspaces.