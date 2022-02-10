D.C. police arrested and charged a 16-year-old in connection with a series of bomb threats that brought activity to a standstill at several public and public charter schools in the city, authorities said Thursday.

Students, teachers and staff across the District were evacuated from school grounds Wednesday afternoon when bomb threats were issued to at least eight schools, including Paul Laurence Dunbar, Roosevelt and Ron Brown high schools.

Those threats came a day after another threat interrupted a visit by second gentleman Doug Emhoff at Dunbar High School in Northwest and in the wake of similar threats made earlier this month at several historically Black colleges and universities in the District and around the country.

The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) didn’t specify whether the youth in custody had any connection to the initial Dunbar incident.

D.C. Public Schools spokesperson Enrique Gutierrez said all students and staff were safely evacuated in accordance with DCPS protocols during Wednesday’s incidents.

“D.C. Public Schools values the safety of all our students, staff, and visitors and will continue to offer support to our school communities while the MPD investigations are ongoing,” Gutierrez said.

Other schools that received bomb threats included McKinley Technology High School, Friendship Public Charter School, SEED Public Charter School, KIPP DC College Preparatory and IDEA Public Charter School. The D.C. Public Charter School Board didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.