CoronavirusCovid-19National

Thanksgiving Travel at D.C.-Area Airports Expected to Hit Pre-Pandemic Levels

WI Web StaffNovember 18, 2021
0 143 1 minute read
**FILE PHOTO** Courtesy of tsa.gov
**FILE PHOTO** Courtesy of tsa.gov

Expect airport travel in the D.C. region to approach pre-pandemic levels for the Thanksgiving holiday, the Transportation Security Administration says.

TSA officials said travel volume at D.C.-area airports may not reach the record levels of the 2019 Thanksgiving period but will be markedly higher than last year, WTOP reported.

“Travelers should expect to see a very busy airport if they are traveling during the Thanksgiving time frame,” said Reginald Stephens, TSA acting federal security director for BWI Marshall International Airport, WTOP reported.

In 2019, the Sunday after Thanksgiving was the highest travel day in TSA history, with roughly 2.9 million people screened at security checkpoints throughout the country. By comparison, that number fell to 1.2 million on the Sunday after Thanksgiving last year.

At the three D.C.-area airports — Reagan National, Dulles International and BWI Marshall — TSA officials anticipate a return closer to pre-pandemic levels for this year’s Thanksgiving holiday period, which runs from Friday to Sunday, Nov. 28.

Scott T. Johnson, TSA federal security director for Reagan National and Dulles, said the airports are ready to handle the increased volume and don’t expect any staffing shortages stemming from the federal employee vaccine mandate over the holiday period, WTOP reported.

Tags
WI Web StaffNovember 18, 2021
0 143 1 minute read

WI Web Staff

Related Articles

Over 1.6M Americans May Have Permanently Lost Sense of Smell to COVID: Report

November 19, 2021
iStockPhoto/NNPA

Md. Jail Offers Inmates Financial Incentives to Get COVID Vaccination: Report

November 19, 2021

D.C. Expands Walk-Up COVID Vaccine Clinics for Kids

November 19, 2021
First lady Jill Biden visits Children's National THEARC in D.C. on Nov. 17 to encourage people to vaccinate their children against the coronavirus. (Abdullah Konte/The Washington Informer)

First Lady Jill Biden Touts COVID Vaccine for Kids During THEARC Visit

November 18, 2021
Leave a Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Yes, I would like to receive emails from Washington Informer Newspaper. Sign me up!

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Washington Informer Newspaper, 3117 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave SE, Washington, DC, 20032, http://www.washingtoninformer.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

© Copyright 2021, Washington Informer Newspaper. All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button

My News Matters to me - Washington Informer Donations

Be a Part of The Washington Informer Legacy

A donation of your choice empowers our journalists to continue the work to better inform, educate and empower you through technology and resources that you use.

Click Here Today to Support Black Press and be a part of the Legacy!

Subscribe today for free and be the first to have news and information delivered directly to your inbox.

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Washington Informer Newspaper, 3117 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave SE, Washington, DC, 20032, http://www.washingtoninformer.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker