The American Automobile Association (AAA) projects that a whopping 55.4 million Americans will embark on journeys of 50 miles or more from home this holiday season. The forecast, a 2.3% increase from last year, is the third highest since AAA began tracking holiday travel trends in 2000. Surpassed only by 2005 and 2019, the 2023 Thanksgiving period promises to be a bustling affair.

“For many Americans, Thanksgiving and travel go hand in hand, and this holiday, we expect more people on the roads, skies, and seas compared to 2022,” Paula Twidale, senior vice president of AAA Travel, noted on the association’s website. “Travel demand has been strong all year, and AAA’s Thanksgiving forecast reflects that continued desire to get away and spend time with loved ones.”

On the Road: Driving Dominates

Most Thanksgiving travelers, a staggering 49.1 million, will opt for the open road, marking a 1.7% increase from 2022, AAA predicted.

The association said drivers might find solace in potentially lower gas prices compared to last Thanksgiving when the national average was $3.58. Despite global tensions causing ripples in the oil market, this year’s national average peaked at $3.87 in mid-August and has steadily decreased.

In the Skies: Soaring to New Heights

Taking to the skies, AAA said it anticipates 4.7 million Americans will fly over Thanksgiving, a notable 6.6% increase from the previous year and the highest number since 2005. The days leading up to Thanksgiving, especially Tuesday and Wednesday, are expected to be the busiest and most expensive for air travel. Surprisingly, AAA data reveals Monday as an increasingly popular day for returning home after the holiday.

Seas and More: A Multimodal Thanksgiving

Other modes of transportation, including cruises, buses, and trains, have experienced an impressive 11% surge in Thanksgiving travel compared to last year. AAA predicts 1.55 million travelers will choose these alternative means, showcasing a significant rebound from the pandemic’s impact.

“The cruise industry, in particular, has made a remarkable comeback,” Twidale noted. “Thanksgiving cruises are mostly sold out, with many travelers looking to spend the holiday at sea.”

On the Roads: INRIX Warns of Congestion

Transportation data and insights provider INRIX forecasts Wednesday, Nov. 22, as the busiest day on the roads during the Thanksgiving travel period. Average travel times may spike by as much as 80% in some metro areas. To navigate the congestion, INRIX told AAA that it advises travelers to hit the road in the morning or after 6 p.m. to minimize holiday traffic frustrations.

“The day before Thanksgiving is notoriously one of the most congested days on our roadways,” Bob Pishue, transportation analyst at INRIX, cautioned. “Travelers should be prepared for long delays, especially in and around major metros. Knowing when and where congestion will build can help minimize holiday traffic frustrations. We advise drivers to use traffic apps, local DOT notifications, and 511 services for real-time updates.”

Through the Security Gates: TSA Alerts Travelers

As Thanksgiving unfolds, travelers should brace themselves for potentially longer and slower Transportation Security Administration (TSA) lines. Gary Renfrow, the agency’s assistant administrator for international operations, issued the warning during the 2023 World Travel & Tourism Council Summit. The TSA anticipates screening 30 million passengers through November 28, marking what they term the busiest holiday season ever.

Renfrow advises travelers to plan accordingly and recommends utilizing traffic apps, local DOT notifications, and 511 services for real-time updates considering potential delays.