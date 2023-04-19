Jason Miskiri, the owner of three downtown Silver Spring restaurants, announced on April 12 that The Angry Jerk, which features Caribbean cuisine for dine-in and takeout, will offer its customers a catering option.

“At The Angry Jerk, we pride ourselves on providing top-of-the-line customer service to those who visit our storefront, but the goal is much bigger,” Miskiri said to the Informer. “We believe that by offering our authentic and flavorful options beyond our doors and directly to customers’ events, we will see increased exposure and new customers as we push our in-house catering services.”

Miskiri said his catering operation will service traditional events such as birthdays and weddings but also corporate and team events. Past clients include The Washington Post and an ongoing relationship with the University of Maryland football and men’s and women’s basketball teams.The Angry Jerk offers its catering customers full and half pan entrees as well as individually boxed meals for groups of all sizes. For more information, email admin@theangryjerk.com or call 202-368-4347.