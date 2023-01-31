“We need more,” said Lafayette Barnes, publisher of the Washington Informer Bridge. In its 58 years of existence, The Washington Informer, and offshoots such as The Bridge, have built up a tremendous amount of goodwill and following in the DMV community in terms of a loyal readership. Barnes sees the paper’s next venture of informing and engaging Washingtonians as providing opportunities to build sustainable relationships with figures in D.C.’s creative community.

To accomplish this goal, the publication is launching the “Bridge Creative Salon” series and a corresponding creator database.

Presenters and entertainers will engage attendees in topics related to visual and graphic arts, entertainment, film, media and future technologies. In addition to panel discussions, the event will focus on networking, skills and business development. Events are RSVP-only and supported by partnerships with local colleges and universities, media partners and sponsors.

The first event will take place on Feb. 9 at Alice, located at 1357 U St NW, from 5-8 p.m., featuring music by DJ O’sCool as well as a Bridge-sponsored gift bag with special surprises.

February’s panel will feature independent publishers Mahadi Lawal of Big Facts Magazine, Aton Crawley of All Items Considered, Zahreh Barry of Bearings Magazine, and Lyric Amodia of The Movement Street, a youth advocacy organization based at Howard University. Hosting the panel will be Micha Green, Washington Informer managing editor.

Featuring a free arcade and Vietnamese and Chinese street foods, guests at Alice are invited to enjoy Alice’s ambiance, while participating in networking opportunities and all-around good vibes.

RSVP for the February Bridge Creative Salon via bridgecreativesalon.splashthat.com. To sign up for the developing creative database please use the link via www.wibridgedc.com/bridge-creators.

For information on sponsoring future Creative Salon events, contact: info@wibridgedc.com with the subject: Creative Salon.