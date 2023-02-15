The Washington Informer Bridge successfully launched its first “Creative Salon” series on Feb. 9.

Guests fill the house at the inaugural WI Bridge Creative Salon at Alice on U Street NW. (WI Bridge)

Before entering and filling the flora- and fauna-covered doors and walls, many guests were confused exactly what the creative salon was about. After entering the lowkey Asian carry-out Alice on U Street NW, guests did not know their next steps. However, after stepping into the salon space, attendees were invited to enjoy a discourse about building and supporting creativity in the DMV area.

WI Bridge Publisher Lafayette Barnes speaks at the WI Bridge Creative Salon. (WI Bridge)

The February panel featured independent publishers Mahadi Lawal of Big Facts Magazine, Aton Crawley of All Items Considered, Zahreh Barry of Bearings Magazine and Lyric Amodia of The Movement Street, a youth advocacy organization based at Howard University.

The panel was hosted by Washington Informer Managing Editor Micha P. Green.