The Excalibur Group, an employee placement group, will host its annual job fair Thursday from noon to 1:30 p.m. virtually.

The fair offers job seekers the chance to learn more about the company, and hear about present and upcoming positions throughout the country remotely, in person, and in other modes.

Emily Marasco, the group’s executive vice president, is slated to open the job fair, which will have breakout rooms where candidates can network specifically with employees from the IT and legal departments.

Group officials say Marasco is known as a successful recruiter and looks forward to matching qualified candidates with positions. Job seekers are encouraged to submit their resumes prior to the fair for a potential interview.

All interviews will take place Friday from noon to 1:30 p.m. EST.

Register for free at https://TheExcaliburGroup.eventbrite.com. For more information about The Excalibur Group, go to https://theexcaliburgroup.com/.