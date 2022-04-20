Love Delivered, a Black Maternal Health Initiative, says it will continue to provide needed access to doula care for Black expectant mothers or “Black Birthing People” after launching last year to address the maternal health crisis.

The Initiative by Lisa Price, founder of natural hair care brand Carol’s Daughter and the Mama Glow Foundation, said during Black Maternal Health Week, year two will expand its reach with:

Access to online resources and maternity experts for expectant and new families

Community-building events and forums for expectant and new families and their allies for sharing joyful, inspiring, birthing experiences

Love Delivered self-care deliveries

The announcement reinforces the Love Delivered commitment to advocate alongside Black birthing people and babies when they are most vulnerable – before, during, and after birth, said the partners.

“Too many times, Black birthing people are not heard during such a crucial moment in their lives. If something isn’t right, having an advocate or a doula can be lifesaving,” Price said.

“My hope is that Black birthing people are heard and supported and that most of all, our lives are saved.”

In 2020, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) identified 861 women as having died of maternal causes in the United States, compared with 754 in 2019. The maternal mortality rate for 2020 was 23.8 deaths per 100,000 live births, compared with 20.1 in 2019.

The maternal mortality rate for Black women was 55.3 deaths per 100,000 live births, 2.9 times the rate for white women. Rates for non-Hispanic Black women were significantly higher than non-Hispanic white and Hispanic women rates.

The CDC said the increase from 2019 to 2020 for Black and Hispanic women was significant. However, the observed increase from 2019 to 2020 for white women was insignificant.

Also of note, Black newborn babies are three times more likely than white babies to die when looked after by white doctors.

Love Delivered said at its inception that these disparities were partly why the initiative was established; to empower, support, and show love to Black birthing people and babies when they need it most.

“As we celebrate Black Maternal Health Week, we center joy in the Black birthing experience. We celebrate the triumphs, our collective solutions, and our self-determination,” Latham Thomas, CEO of Mama Glow, said.

“Birth is meant to be transcendent, and we all deserve to experience empowerment through birth.

The doula grants made possible through the three-year $225,000 commitment from Carol’s Daughter, further the mission to support safe, healthy and joyful birth outcomes for Black families in need.”

Pregnant or recently postpartum birthing people located in the following cities: NYC (Metro-Area), Miami, Los Angeles, Atlanta, and Washington, D.C. can apply to receive complimentary Doula services at Mama Glow (mamaglow.com).