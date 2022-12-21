A new year, a new you! The beginning of yet another new year is only days away, let us begin to put in some extra time considering what each of us should consider changing in our lives. We must make the necessary changes in the way we live our lives. It’s time to ask yourself, why go through life doing the same old thing, day after day, month after month, and year after year! It is not beneficial to continue to live your lives without new experiences, it’s time for change. We would not have moved up from kindergarten all the way up to 12th grade without learning something new each and every year!

Does this topic bring some new and exciting things to mind that you are interested in? My older brother who is now 78 years old has decided to learn how to use his computer. Though he has put this off all of his life, it has suddenly become of interest to him. When the student is ready, the teacher will appear!

Let’s take a look at some examples that you can relate to. Colonel Sanders is best known for creating a fried chicken recipe that would become the world’s fast-food chicken chain, Kentucky Fried Chicken. Colonel Harland Sanders was born on Sept. 9, 1890, in Henryville, Indiana. While running a popular Kentucky service station that also served food, his fried chicken was so good that he was designated as a Kentucky colonel. Eventually, Sanders focused on franchising his fried chicken business around the country, collecting a payment for each chicken sold to become the world’s largest fast-food chicken chain.

Each of us can do more than we think. Research has proven how “learned behavior” can affect us. An excellent example is when an elephant is young and small, his owner will chain him to a large tree. The young elephant will try to break free of the chain, but because he is so small and the tree is so large, he is unable to break free. Over time, as the elephant keeps trying to break free, he eventually learns that when he has a chain around his ankle, he cannot break free. He is constrained. Eventually, he just stops trying. Even as the elephant grows larger and stronger, he continues to remember, by associating the chain around his ankle with a physical constraint. He simply tells himself, “I cannot break free from this chain.” He is unable to realize as a baby elephant that his strength alone could help him break free. How can he know? He’s never been a grown-up elephant. His little mind doesn’t know what it does not know.

This is why you can see a grown, seven-ton elephant chained to a small piece of wood lodged in the ground. He won’t try to break free, even though we know he easily could. He is still under the impression that he cannot; that chain equals physical constraint. This story tells us a lot about implied limitations.

Les Brown taught all of us speakers that we must fail our way to success. He told us that each time we fail, we will learn not to do that same thing again the next time, and thus we will be moving ourselves forward. Failure is not an option. It will happen to everyone. It is part of learning; we should never give up the struggle in life.

My challenge to each of you is to try something new this year! In the words of the late, great Dr. Calvin W. Rolark, “If it is to be, it’s up to me!” Start writing your list of things to do in a new journal now so you can be ready to take the necessary steps to make your change happen.

