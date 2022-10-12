Sunday, Oct. 16, beginning at 10 a.m. is Women’s Day at All Nations Baptist Church in Washington. D.C. We invite you all to join us to hear a historic and blessed message by our guest speaker Dorothy Butler Gilliam, who stands alone on the pages of history as the first African American woman to work for The Washington Post as a reporter.

The church’s main entrance is located at 2001 Rhode Island Avenue NE, and we invite all of the readers to come out and hear Gilliam’s story! During the service, five other women will be honored for their many years of work in the community, including our publisher right here at The Washington Informer.

The Hilltop News reported, “Denise Rolark Barnes, the editor in chief of The Washington Informer, has made her mark on the Black journalism world. Storytelling has played a part in her life since she was a child, and as she continues to work as a publisher, she wants to spread a message around Black positivity in news.”

“She has also made her presence in the National Newspaper Publishers Association as a chairwoman. That is a super important opportunity to be able to connect nationally and internationally,” The Hilltop reported.

During her college years at Howard University, she wrote for The Hilltop from 1974-1975. She graduated with a bachelor’s degree in communication in 1976. Barnes went on to pursue her Juris Doctor degree at Howard, and during her time, served as the editor of the Howard University School of Law school newspaper, The Barrister. She started when she was a sophomore and continued as its editor until she graduated in 1979.” We invite you to come out to give a salute to Denise Rolark Barnes for her many years of service.

Other honorees includes Judge Wanda Keyes Heard, who retired in recent years from her role as the first female chief judge for the city of Baltimore. She served those citizens with honor, and she has a couple stories you won’t want to miss. We also have Saymendy Lloyd, who has been honored in the D.C. Hall of Fame for her good works in our community. Each year, her nonprofit donates thousands of toys to the children of incarcerated parents. We will honor Anita Shelton, someone who has worked in the District of Columbia for many years heading up DC Women in Politics. She hosted forums for women running for office at all levels and continues to do so today. Another honoree is Dr. Gail Nunlee-Bland, an endocrinologist and Type 2 diabetes doctor who heads up the department at Howard University Hospital.

We will have a special appearance by Brown Ballerinas, under the leadership of Paula Brown, who once herself was a prima ballerina. She was one of the dancers in the weekly television series “Fame” under Debbie Allen. Finally, our musical guest is Rev. Dr. Niketa D. Wilson, an anointed singer, preacher and woman of God who will bless the congregation in song.

As the Women’s Day chair, it has been my pleasure to serve the church, our pastor and the planning committee. Tune in this Friday at 6 p.m. to my show on Radio One’s Spirit 1340 WYCB to hear our guest speaker Ms. Dorothy Butler Gilliam, along with our pastor, the Rev. Dr. James Coleman. They will be my guests on my show to invite listeners out to the service.

In closing, we are honored to have these historic women honored, and find a portion of this Scripture, Proverbs 31:10-16, very fitting:

10 Who can find a virtuous woman? for her price is far above rubies.

11 The heart of her husband doth safely trust in her, so that he shall have no need of spoil.

12 She will do him good and not evil all the days of her life.

13 She seeketh wool, and flax, and worketh willingly with her hands.

14 She is like the merchants’ ships; she bringeth her food from afar.

15 She riseth also while it is yet night, and giveth meat to her household, and a portion to her maidens.

16 She considereth a field, and buyeth it: with the fruit of her hands she planteth a vineyard.

Lyndia Grant is a speaker/writer living in the D.C. area. Her radio show, “Think on These Things,” airs Fridays at 6 p.m. on 1340 AM (WYCB), a Radio One station. To reach Grant, visit her website, www.lyndiagrant.com, email lyndiagrantshowdc@gmail.com or call 240-602-6295. Follow her on Twitter @LyndiaGrant and on Facebook.