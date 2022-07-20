Not a religious column topic, for real; however, it is indeed one of the key principles as researched by Napoleon Hill during his 20 years of research. Read between the lines and understand how crucial it is that we ask ourselves, “What would Jesus do?”

Do you have the ability to switch your mind from thoughts of physical expression to thoughts of some other nature? In 20 years of research, Napoleon Hill found almost every successful person had a supportive person (a love interest) to count on, whether sex was involved or not. The companionship is good to have, with or without sex.

Please recognize there is a link between creativity and sexuality. When some men get older, many times they become overtaken by a project, and sex takes a back seat. Therefore they can use all of their creativity for their work, and they’ve learned it is true, that when you allow all of that energy to flow into your thoughts, it works no matter what your age. It was not until I read this principle, that it made sense to me.

The world would be a better place in which to live in, if we had sex according to the Word of God. Let’s take a look. Since 1 Corinthians 7:2 clearly includes sex before marriage in the definition of sexual immorality, all of the Bible verses that condemn sexual immorality as being sinful also condemns sex before marriage as sinful.

Sex before marriage is included in the biblical definition of sexual immorality. There are numerous Scriptures that declare sex before marriage to be a sin (Acts 15:20; 1 Corinthians 5:1; 6:13, 18; 10:8; 2 Corinthians 12:21; Galatians 5:19; Ephesians 5:3; Colossians 3:5; 1 Thessalonians 4:3; Jude 7). The Bible promotes complete abstinence before marriage. Sex between a husband and his wife is the only form of sexual relations of which God approves (Hebrews 13:4).

Often we focus on the “recreation” aspect of sex without recognizing there is another aspect — procreation. Sex within marriage is pleasurable, and God designed it that way. God wants men and women to enjoy sexual activity within the confines of marriage. Song of Solomon and several other Bible passages (such as Proverbs 5:19) clearly describe the pleasure of sex.

However, the couple must understand that God’s intent for sex includes producing children. Thus, for a couple to engage in sex before marriage is doubly wrong — they are enjoying pleasures not intended for them, and they are taking a chance of creating a human life outside of the family structure God intended for every child.

When one takes these scriptures into account, and save themselves until after marriage, there would be many more successful men and women in the African American communities and other ethnicities throughout the country, busy going to college, starting businesses, selling real estate at record numbers no matter what the market, selling insurance, opening franchise businesses, becoming doctors, lawyers, whatever it is they desire to become.

With the help of God, and while saving themselves until they are married, and it is acceptable, when two people utilize that energy which will definitely propel anyone who uses it, to new and record high levels of success.

We have culturally, so many moralistic assumptions and beliefs about sexual energy that we prevent ourselves from fully understanding what it is and what it is capable of. The whole subject is so complex that many books have been written about the subject without fully explaining it.

Sexual energy is also closely related to charisma and charisma attracts not only people, but wealth and power.

The drive for success is “coincidently” often also strongest in those who also have a high sexual drive. The truly empowered person is one who has learned, as Hill says, to transmute much of that sexual energy into creative energy and not squander it in vain physical pursuits.

In closing, let me remind you to take charge of your mind. Don’t allow your thoughts to lost themselves in thinking about sexual acts. When you do, you will want to fulfill the lusts of the flesh; however, when you are busy making your dreams become a reality, the sexual urges are no longer the dominant thoughts of your mind, and you win! It is as simple as that.

Lyndia Grant is a speaker/writer living in the D.C. area. Her radio show, “Think on These Things,” airs Fridays at 6 p.m. on 1340 AM (WYCB), a Radio One station. To reach Grant, visit her website, www.lyndiagrant.com, email lyndiagrantshowdc@gmail.com or call 240-602-6295. Follow her on Twitter @LyndiaGrant and on Facebook.