Another new year is upon us, and my wish for you is that you take a page out of the book of the bamboo tree, which tells a true story of how that tree grows so tall so fast!

Let me explain for those of you who may not be familiar with this true story. The owner of a bamboo tree is required to care for it for five years before they ever see that tree sprout out from the earth. However, when the tree finally grows, be ready for what comes next. That tree will grow 90 feet in just six weeks — miraculous growth which will surely show you how years of trying were worth the care and work you gave it. When comparing that tree to your dream, you, too, can nurture your goal similarly.

After that bamboo tree finally finishes growing those strong roots and breaks through the dirt after five years, it is now ready to grow on top of the earth! And Scripture says anyone who has ever become successful was responsible for caring for their own gift by having faith. It tells us in 2nd Corinthians, 5:7 KJV, “For we walk by faith and not by sight!”

How many of you would have given up in a few weeks, when you continued to care for your seeds, and yet nothing happened? Millions of people will assume that the plant has obviously rotted in the earth, and they then jump ship and stop caring for it.

To quit caring for your tree, my friends, is not the way to grow a bamboo tree. Read about it for yourselves. I’m not making it up. The Chinese bamboo tree requires five years of growing roots underground. Therefore, as you continue to water and care for your tree, the roots are growing underground, strong, sturdy roots in a phenomenal way. Those roots will sustain the unusual heights the bamboo tree will grow in record time.

Let us compare your successes in life with the growth of the bamboo tree. It is impossible for anyone to be sure how their future will turn out — that’s God’s business. The only one who does know how your life will turn out is God (the Holy Trinity) the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit. Only He knows what will happen as you become brave enough to take the first step, even though you cannot see the staircase. You’re not sure whether the next step will be there to catch you, or if you will fall instead. Is there really a second step, a third step, a fourth step and so on?

Man is only human. He is not all-knowing like the Holy Trinity and therefore he cannot know for sure what will happen as he/she takes the next step. This fact has not stopped the people who did take the next step by faith, though, has it?

This year, change your ways — act just like Noah who worked on his huge ark for anywhere from 55 to 75 years (with some calculations according to Scriptures). This story reminds us that if God said it, you can stand on His Word. He told Noah it will rain 40 days and 40 nights. Back in Noah’s days, there was only mist, no rain. Folks looked at Noah as if he was really crazy, Noah kept walking by faith, though he couldn’t see the next stairstep. When you know God has spoken to you, do exactly what He says, no matter how long it takes.

Make 2023 the year you grow like a bamboo tree and never stop until you have done exactly what He told you to do. You may not see immediate results, but just keep going, and know your roots are getting stronger as each day passes by.

Happy new year to each and every one of you. In this new year, follow the true example of how to care for a bamboo tree, and follow similar instructions, even if it takes nearly a lifetime, the way Noah did when he kept on building the ark. In 2023, grow your goals like a bamboo tree, and never stop taking steps by faith.

Lyndia Grant is a speaker/writer living in the D.C. area. Her radio show, “Think on These Things,” airs Fridays at 6 p.m. on 1340 AM (WYCB), a Radio One station. To reach Grant, visit her website, www.lyndiagrant.com, email lyndiagrantshowdc@gmail.com or call 240-602-6295. Follow her on Twitter @LyndiaGrant and on Facebook.