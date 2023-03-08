For in this hope we were saved. Now hope that is seen is not hope. For who hopes for what he sees? But if we hope for what we do not see, we wait for it with patience. — Romans 8:24-25 ESV

We must all face the dark, unpleasant experiences that are automatically a part of this life here on earth. In fact, most Christians and most world religions understand that “life is suffering.” When encountering these moments of darkness, thankfully we can turn to the light of scripture to find hope and comfort. From the examples and guidance of biblical text, we find that we are not alone in dealing with the struggles of life. Perhaps we can even learn to appreciate the darkness, giving contrast and clarity to the light. Luckily, there are many Bible verses to find hope in the midst.

This column is written to encourage those of you who are going through some hard times right now. Maybe you’ve recently been diagnosed with some deadly disease, lost a loved one or lost a job, and you feel lost. Just because your doctor has given you a diagnosis, that is not necessarily the final word. However the diagnosis and healing does depend on your level of faith. Scripture reminds us, “For I say to every man that is among you, through the grace given unto me, not to think of himself more highly than he ought to think, but to think soberly according as God hath dealt to every man the measure of faith.” Never stop having faith and believing in God and His miracles!

It is indeed always darkest just before dawn. The sun will come up tomorrow — even if it is cloudy and raining, the sun is there behind the clouds. If the sun was not there, it would continue to remain dark, but God’s mighty power shines through even the largest storms. It may get darker, but never totally dark as night. God’s sun is shining behind those horrendous storms!

Here’s what you must do, stop, meditate, pray and think about the blue skies and the bright sun, shining above the storm. Take your thoughts to a higher place, a place where you can allow God and His Holy Spirit to come into your heart.

He will surely give you peace, even in the midst of a storm. Begin to sing “Peace Be Still.” When these tough times come along, increase your faith, and just as the word says turn it over to God, you will look around, and those hard times will have passed over, just like the storms of life.

How many of you remember the movie “Annie” where she sings about tomorrow, which goes like this: “The sun will come out tomorrow, bet your bottom dollar that tomorrow there’ll be sun. …When I’m stuck with a day that’s gray and lonely, I just stick up my chin and grin and say, oh, the sun will come out tomorrow. So you gotta hang on ’til tomorrow, come what may! Tomorrow, tomorrow, I love ya, tomorrow. You’re always a day away!

Beautiful lyrics friends, it is a reminder that the sun is always shining. It may be raining or cloudy down here but take a plane ride, and watch what happens when the plane flies way up above those clouds. Clear skies and bright sunshine is all you will see. It is truly a remarkable moment, I always revel in God's mighty power, and reflect thinking of how we must hold on during the dark times, because it is truly darkest just before dawn.

I remember when I was in high school, I stayed up studying, working hard to get an A on my test the next day. I sat and kept studying and working. It seemed like the night would never end, which was great for me, I was hoping to feel comfortable enough about my studies that I could get a quick nap. Every hour it seemed the darkness would crowd me in, and there was no light except from the street lights further down from our home. I found out that it really is true that it is darkest just before dawn.

