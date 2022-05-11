“Death and life are in the power of the tongue.” — Proverbs 18:21

This week, we are teaching the third principle called autosuggestion/affirmation. It teaches how to speak to yourself, and encourage yourself. When you repeat positive thoughts to influence your subconscious mind, you must speak in the present tense, and though you don’t have it yet, the affirmation reprograms your thinking. If your goal is to build a successful small business, your affirmation would be, “Thank you, Lord, for my successful small business.” As your plan becomes clearer you would say, “Everything is always working out for my business.”

Mark 11:23 reminds us we must “speak to our mountains.” In fact, it states: “For verily I say unto you, That whosoever shall say unto this mountain, Be thou removed, and be thou cast into the sea; and shall not doubt in his heart, but shall believe that those things which he saith shall come to pass; he shall have whatsoever he saith.

“Therefore I say unto you what things soever ye desire, when ye pray, believe that ye receive them, and ye shall have them.”

A good example is “Everything is always working out for me,” a positive statement that I repeat several times each and every day, and you ought to say it too! It is a perfect example of what this topic is all about.

See how these principles connect with the bible providing a plan to bring the principle of faith and autosuggestion/affirmation to life? Test the truth of His Word for yourself. Scripture says, “Now unto him that is able to do exceeding abundantly above all that we ask or think, according to the power that worketh in us.

This teaching will help you “Walk by faith, and not by sight!” Learn to live a life so “Your heart is not troubled.” Understand exactly how to trust God and to live life by “praying without ceasing.” More importantly, you’ll learn how to apply this third principle of affirmation: speaking to your mountain.

What should you say daily as your way of reinforcing the Word? Well, for one thing, you can simply repeat: “I know that He will make me the head and not the tail.” You can say, “My God shall supply all of my needs, according to His riches in glory!” You can say, “The Word tells me that He will open up the windows of heaven and pour me out a blessing, I won’t have room to receive.”

There’s more: As you continue to recite the Word of God, add your own personal goals to your recitations. Write them out, and say something like this: “There is greatness within me.” Or say, “I am beautifully and wonderfully made, chosen to come forth to do a work for the Lord.” The Lord is my shepherd.

When trouble comes, just say “This is temporary: because worrying is used to create what you don’t want. Reach for a feeling of relief. You are being cared for, because God loves you. Never leave yourself in a place where you’re feeling bad. You’ve just got to tell a different story. Stop talking about those negative things that have shaped your life thus far. Let it go, that negativity is a curse. God has blessed you!

It doesn’t matter about your body, race, color or creed — you are perfect! Whether your hair is long or short, your skin color is light or dark, God did not make any mistakes!

Make peace with who you are, and make peace with where you are. Live happy in the moment. All we have is today, tomorrow is not promised. But when you live happy in each day, you shape your future, and God can bless you in your next day. You will be showing Him that you are indeed walking by faith.

Always remember that “life and death are in the power of the tongue.” Speak life; don’t talk about negative in your life — let it go. You made it through the storm, and you’re still alive. You’ve got your right mind, and you’re stronger because of the problems you’ve faced and have overcome.

Life is a downstream journey, just go with the flow. When you fight against the currents, trying to go upstream, it’s hard, it feels bad, it is not the norm. Repeat daily, “I always go with the flow!”

Lyndia Grant is a speaker/writer living in the D.C. area. Her radio show, “Think on These Things,” airs Fridays at 6 p.m. on 1340 AM (WYCB), a Radio One station. To reach Grant, visit her website, www.lyndiagrant.com, email lyndiagrantshowdc@gmail.com or call 240-602-6295. Follow her on Twitter @LyndiaGrant and on Facebook.