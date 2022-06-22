Readers, please allow me to briefly interrupt this study series to make this important announcement! The new Lamond-Riggs/Lillian J. Huff Library, located at 5401 South Dakota Avenue in northeast D.C., will open Monday, June 27 at 11 a.m. District residents and library customers are invited to join the festivities.

The new 23,500-square-foot library features:

· Expanded space for adults, teens and children.

· A variety of collaboration spaces including a living room-style seating area.

· A large meeting room with a capacity for 100 people, dividable into separate smaller rooms.

· 7 additional reservable meeting spaces, one for up to 12 people, two for up to six people each, and four study spaces designed for two people.

· Outdoor spaces on each floor with comfortable seating.

The Lamond-Riggs Interim Library, located at 395 Ingraham St. NE, will close on Wednesday, June 15 at 8 p.m. Please mark your calendar and plan to attend the new library’s opening.

Now, let us continue with our series on the 13 principles to success by Napoleon Hill, where our topic today, shown in a true story, is DECISION — and yes, I used my ability to make a decision by adding this important announcement at the top of my column. These principles changed my life and will change yours too!

This series is designed to help you understand the research discovered by Napoleon Hill during 20 years’ research that shows the secrets to success, now available to anyone willing to apply them. He discovered these secrets by watching and interacting with Henry Ford, John D. Rockefeller; John Wanamaker, founder of the first department store (Hecht Company and Macy’s), and others. Hill reminds us Thomas Edison failed 10,000 times before he made the electric light. His success formula describes steps that can be considered an insurance policy today, against failure for everyone who follows them.

“We THINK our way to success, as we apply the rules Hill uncovered.” These principles to success are intertwined with Scripture. This column provides a glimpse of the principles discovered by Hill. This week, we take Hill’s principle of “decision” to see how you’re doing in this area.

Before embarking upon the journey caused by a decision you’ve made, ask yourself: Does this decision bring glory to God? Would it dishonor God? Allow the Lord to direct your path.

The Scripture, in the Book of James, tells us a double-minded man is unstable in all his ways. Do you decide one thing today, and tomorrow something different?

Hill’s research found that successful men/women had the habit of reaching decisions promptly, and changing these decisions slowly, if at all.

“People who fail to accumulate success or money, without exception, have the habit of reaching decisions, if at all, very slowly and of changing these decisions quickly and often,” says Hill. Don’t let this be you!

The decision to start a small business was one of my best, and though I didn’t become a millionaire, my sisters and I certainly did achieve success in many ways. I had political appointments, large contract awards, met and worked with celebrities, etc. — look at the power of making a decision from my very own example!

In fact, serving as project director for a national monument that more than 100,000 people visit annually from around the world wouldn’t have happened. I wouldn’t be a member of All Nations Baptist Church. And finally, I wouldn’t be here writing this column today, because WI Publisher Denise Rolark Barnes would not have met me. Had I not made the decision to start a business and to do everything I possibly could, with my hand in God’s hand, none of this would have happened. I would still be living in Los Angeles or somewhere in California, maybe up north near San Francisco in the Bay Area!

There is enormous power unleashed by a simple decision. You wouldn’t go to a restaurant and, after looking at the menu, say, “I don’t want that, I don’t want that, and, I really don’t want that, and that makes me sick to think about it,” would you? Isn’t it a lot faster to make a decision about what it is you do want?” Often, we move through life more focused on those things you do not want. Make a decision about what you do want and begin to take action.

Study more on this principle and the power of making a decision.

Lyndia Grant is a speaker/writer living in the D.C. area. Her radio show, “Think on These Things,” airs Fridays at 6 p.m. on 1340 AM (WYCB), a Radio One station. To reach Grant, visit her website, www.lyndiagrant.com, email lyndiagrantshowdc@gmail.com or call 240-602-6295. Follow her on Twitter @LyndiaGrant and on Facebook.