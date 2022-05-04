“For we walk by faith, not by sight!” — 2 Corinthians 5:7

“Faith” is the second principle — read on to understand clearly how this principle works! Though you’ve read my reflections on the subject of faith often in this column, please understand what I’ve learned. It changed my life and definitely helped me in my thinking process. It will help you, too.

During the 20 years of research compiled by author Napoleon Hill, who traveled across America interviewing successful leaders, they couldn’t emphasize enough the need to have faith. Hill was able to define this principle in a way no one ever has! It helped me 40 years ago, and I’m still living by faith today and will do so for the rest of my life. It will help you, too!

In his book “Think and Grow Rich,” Hill reminds us how he had absolute faith that his own son, born without ears, would indeed hear someday, and though it was many years later, it worked. Mr. Hill’s son did hear, even though he was born without any ears.

Scripture says, “My peace I give you.” “Peace” is mentioned 429 times in the Holy Bible. When you worry about tomorrow, you’re not operating in faith, and you won’t have peace.

Faith begins in our mind, and can grow when we repeat instructions to the subconscious mind, through the principle of speaking what you see yourself already having, until your mind believes it. Then you will see it, through the help of God!

Faith, followed by definite plans for procuring that which you desire, is what it takes to make things happen!

Those without faith are very much like the mice in the story “Who Moved My Cheese.” Pick up a copy and read it several times. You might see yourself.

When one mouse realized all of his cheese was gone, he went into shock and disbelief. He cried, pouted, had temper tantrums and was determined to find out what happened. Do you hem and haw, feel paralyzed, spend much too much time trying to understand what happened to you? Do you say, “Why me?” Or you might say, “But I was doing so well, now this!”

The other mouse in “Who Moved My Cheese” began to run really quickly when he made the discovery that all of his cheese was gone. Don’t sit down and cry about what’s happening, keep moving forward. That’s the way the quick-thinking mouse did it in this story.

That mouse did not waste one moment. Very quickly, he got busy and made attempts to find his way again, going into new, uncharted territory. He looked in the dark, went up and down alleyways unfamiliar to him! It worked.

I’m doing this now because of COVID-19. I’ve had to work overtime, doing a couple new projects on the side along with my daily job as a full-time, permanent substitute teacher in Montgomery County.

First, the successful mouse in the story found a small amount of cheese, just enough to keep himself alive and working. He continued to work, and more cheese was found. Until one day, this busy and active mouse doubled his cheese supply.

Can you see how this works? It’s life-changing — you’ve just got to keep working. God will be with you.

In the book of Job, the 46th chapter, the scripture tells us how Brother Job’s story of patience and faith doubled his wealth. A very wealthy man already, Job lost everything he had, thousands of cattle, thousands of acres of land; his health, even until most of the flesh had fallen from his bones. In fact, his wife said, “Why don’t you curse God and die.” Brother Job said, “Naked I come into the world and naked shall I return. All the days of my appointed time, will I wait until my change comes.” In the end, God rewarded Brother Job for keeping his faith no matter what happened. He got his health back, and his wealth doubled. What a mighty God we serve.

Hebrews 11:1 states “Faith is the substance of things hoped for, and it is the evidence of things not seen.” Believing, even when you see absolutely no signs!

Lyndia Grant is a speaker/writer living in the D.C. area. Her radio show, “Think on These Things,” airs Fridays at 6 p.m. on 1340 AM (WYCB), a Radio One station. To reach Grant, visit her website, www.lyndiagrant.com, email lyndiagrantshowdc@gmail.com or call 240-602-6295. Follow her on Twitter @LyndiaGrant and on Facebook.