“For with God nothing shall be impossible.” Luke 1:37 (KJV)

We all know the word “imagination,” but do we really understand the principles of using our imagination? Let’s delve deep into our imaginations to understand it better. As a child, I used to imagine lots of things, like making imaginary roads in the sand in the garden, the cows in the pasture became my audience, where I gave speeches as they all watched.

Sadly, we somehow forget about this imaginary world when we discover life and bills to pay and grown-up things to do. Separate the word “imagination” into its various components and you get “Image” and “ion.” The “Image” is the seeing of something physical. The “ion” part refers to the action. Napoleon Hill says: “the more we use our imagination, the more it will deliver its physical form.”

Last week, in my second grade class, the lesson was imagination. Another teacher came in to work with the class in small groups. They had to come up with a new invention for the future. My group decided to create a playground protector robot, to frighten dangerous strangers away. It would call the police, and would shoot a special ray that would cause the bad guy to pass out until police could arrive.

People who really used their imagination were the people who changed the world. Let’s just look at a couple of them. The Wright brothers imagined being able to fly up in the sky. And after carefully planning, and trying a whole bunch of things (action), using their imagination to find different ways of doing things, they finally got their converted bicycle machine to fly in the air.

The light bulb used to be a flicker of a lit wick in oil that burned until the oil in the lamp was finished. Many people were employed to go and light these wicks at dusk so that there would be light in the streets at night, until one man used his imagination while watching the thunder and lightning one evening and decided that there had to be a better way. We all know the story of Thomas Edison. Yes! He invented the light bulb after 1,000 attempts, but did you know that he first had to harness the power of electricity? Now how did he harness this powerful concept? He used his imagination repeatedly until he found a way.

Our lives today have become so fast-paced that we almost forget about this amazing ability that we all possess! I quote Mr. Hill: “The only imagination is what one sets up in their mind.” Never underestimate this powerful, forgotten little treasure we used to use.

James Allen says, “Our minds are like a garden, if you don’t use them, weeds will grow, but if you plant and water and look after your thoughts … you will have a beautiful garden.”

Did you ever watch the movie “Limitless,” which shows how, with the help of a mysterious pill that enables the user to access 100% of his/her brain’s abilities, a struggling writer becomes a financial wizard, but also is put in a new world with many dangers? Jim Rohn says, “It’s not the blowing of the wind that determines our destiny, it’s the set of the sail.”

Did you set your sail, or are you allowing your ship to go wherever the wind blows? Do you really know what you want from your business? Do you know what it is you would like to have left behind one day when you die? Imagine how your life would change once you reach the top goals you’ve set, and go beyond that and make it even higher.

Take some time out for yourself and really think about what you want and where you want to go. This will help you to conceptualize the images and circumstances that will make them a reality. Write these things down! Use as much detail as you can muster and remember to use all your senses. What will you see? What will you hear? What will you smell? How will you feel? What will you think when your dreams become a reality? Writing these things down will help to cement this on the screen of your mind. Then you can imagine every day and night, with great feelings, you will certainly manifest your desires.

Scriptures tell us we can.

