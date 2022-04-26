“For we walk by faith, not by sight!” — 2 Corinthians 5:7

My most popular series is on the “13 Principles of Success” by Napoleon Hill. During my short review of these principles, I make my best effort to share with you, the readers, a brief summary. The goal is my column is to help everyone understand that desire is not always about money — you could channel your energy toward any special cause.

This week, as discovered over a 20-year period of research by Hill, author of “Think and Grow Rich,” my prayer for you the reader, is that you “get it”! Here is how to begin:

Write out your statement using the positive guidance of the statements shown below:

First: Make up in your mind the exact goal you desire. It is not sufficient to merely say that one wants a new job, or husband, wife, college degree, child, whatever your dream is — you’ve got to write it down. You must see, feel and believe you are already in possession of this thing you dream of. Plus, you must take the action.

Second: Determine exactly what it is you intend to give in return for the goal you’ve set. There is no such thing as “something for nothing.”

Third: Establish a definite date when you intend to possess the goal you’ve set.

Fourth: Create a definite plan for carrying out your desire, a step-by-step guide.

Fifth: Write out a clear, concise statement of what it is you desire, and begin immediately, whether you are ready or not, to put this plan into action.

Sixth: Read your written statement aloud, twice daily, once just before retiring at night, and once after arising in the morning. As you read your carefully prepared goal statement, see, feel and believe with faith in God that you are already in possession of whatever it is you desire.

It should read something like this:

First. I know that I have the ability to achieve the object of my Definite Purpose in life, therefore, I DEMAND of myself persistent, continuous action toward its attainment, and I, here and now, promise to render such action.

Second. I realize the dominating thoughts of my mind will eventually reproduce themselves in outward, physical action and gradually transform themselves into physical reality; therefore, I concentrate my thoughts for 30 minutes daily, upon the task of thinking of the person I intend to become, thereby creating in my mind a clear mental picture of that person.

Third. I know through the principle of auto-suggestion, or that any desire I persistently hold in my mind will eventually seek expression through some practical means of attaining the object back of it; therefore, I devote 10 minutes daily to demanding of myself the development of SELF-CONFIDENCE.

Fourth. I have clearly written down a description of my DEFINITE CHIEF AIM in life, and I will never stop trying, until I shall have developed sufficient self-confidence for its attainment.

Fifth. I fully realize that no wealth or position can long endure, unless built upon truth and justice, therefore, I engage in no transaction which does not benefit all whom it affects. I succeed by attracting to myself the forces I wish to use, and the cooperation of other people. I induce others to serve me, because of my willingness to serve others. I eliminate hatred, envy, jealousy, selfishness and cynicism by developing love for all humanity, because I know that a negative attitude toward others can never bring me success. I cause others to believe in me, because I believe in them and in myself.

I sign my name to this formula, commit it to memory, and repeat it aloud twice a day, with full FAITH that it is continually influencing my THOUGHTS and ACTIONS affirming that I am a self-reliant and successful person.

Lyndia Grant is a speaker/writer living in the D.C. area. Her radio show, “Think on These Things,” airs Fridays at 6 p.m. on 1340 AM (WYCB), a Radio One station. To reach Grant, visit her website, www.lyndiagrant.com, email lyndiagrantshowdc@gmail.com or call 240-602-6295. Follow her on Twitter @LyndiaGrant and on Facebook.