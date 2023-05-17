If we fail to plan, we plan to fail.

We’ve been teaching the 13 principles to success, researched for 20 years by the late Napoleon Hill, author of the bestselling book “Think and Grow Rich.” Hill reminds us, “Richness is whatever it is you happen to want.” This week, we talk about the need to move toward your goal with “organized planning.” Every man needs a plan to get to his goal. Once you have a plan, you will know what steps are next. You’ve heard the cliché: If we fail to plan, we plan to fail.

This, a weekly series given to me by God, teaches success principles found in the Bible, interwoven with these principles researched by Hill. Let’s talk about your plans now.

When God gave you the idea of your dreams, it was just for you. How can anyone know what God has said to you? Stay away from wondering “how” your plans will materialize. That is the province of God.” Write carefully those thoughts given to you by the Holy Spirit. Make organized plans. Then tweak those plans with the help of your role model or mentor, someone you’re sure who knows. You’d better ask somebody!

As you work your plan, go into action out in the world where God can inspire and put needed resources in your path, and watch miracles begin to happen. Belief/faith will have such a strong effect on manifesting those dreams into reality. According to God in Neale Donald Walsch’s “Conversations With God,” there are no “dues to pay” for miracles. After all, in the Word, The Savior tells us to seek and we shall find, knock and the door shall be opened to us, ask, and it shall be given.

As you move toward your seemingly impossible goal, keep your mind stayed on Jesus, pray without ceasing, and renew your mind daily. Don’t allow negativity to get in. Never mind what you think if those upstream thoughts do come along occasionally; never mind what “they” say — those hideous comments from others that anger or hurt. Keep right on working your plans, and go with the flow. The stream of life will take you down the river with ease!

Let’s say you want to start a nonprofit business. Plan first things first: (1) Do you have a burning desire, faith, and do you utilize your imagination? If so, (2) write your business plan; (3) file your articles of incorporation; (4) ask IRS for your EIN number; (5) open a business bank account; and (6) file for your 501c-3 status. It must be done orderly, one step after the other.

It was 40 years ago when my journey began, with me following these steps discovered by Napoleon Hill. Because of my diligence, determination as I followed and continue to follow my organized plans; my life’s achievement have been many, and your life will change for the better too!

The Bible has many instances where planning was of value. The Parable of the Ten Virgins (Matthew 25: 1-13) shows how planning and preparation made the difference. This lesson involves a strange marriage custom, where the message rings loud and clear: The wise servant of God is the one who cares enough to plan and prepare. The wise virgins were prepared for the unexpected delay of the Groom.

As you travel along life’s journey, I’d love to tell you that once you know where you want to go, the flow of traffic will be smooth. Unfortunately in the real world, even with a good road map, the road is often bumpy and potholes abound, and without disciplined planning, you may not last. Please go the distance by including in your plans to keep going when the times get rough!

Stay inspired! Here are some affirmations to repeat daily: “I feel good now; my worthiness is not in question; the Word says anything I desire, can be mine; I am eager, full of life; I feel clear minded, adventurous, steady, confident, ready, fantastic, sure, unlimited, never finished, always unfolding, and I’m led by The Holy Spirit.” Therefore, anything I want to know the Holy Spirit will answer.

Only three more weeks, with two plans per week — stay tuned!

Lyndia Grant is a speaker/writer living in the D.C. area. Her radio show, “Think on These Things,” airs Fridays at 6 p.m. on 1340 AM (WYCB), a Radio One station. To reach Grant, visit her website, www.lyndiagrant.com, email lyndiagrantshowdc@gmail.com or call 240-602-6295. Follow her on Twitter @LyndiaGrant and on Facebook.