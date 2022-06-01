We’re teaching the 13 principles to success researched for 20 years by the late Napoleon Hill, author of the bestselling book “Think and Grow Rich.” Hill reminds us, “Richness is whatever it is you happen to want.” This week, we talk about the need to move toward your goal with “organized planning.” Every man needs a plan to get to his goal. Once you have that plan, you will know your next steps. You’ve heard the cliché: If you fail to plan, plan to fail.

This is a weekly “God-given” series. It teaches success principles found in the bible, interwoven with these thirteen principles researched by Hill. Let’s talk about your plans now.

When God gave you the idea of your dream, just know that particular dream was meant only for you. How can anyone else know what God has said to you? Stay away from listening to others who try to guide your life. Those who are most successful follow an inner voice, as God guides them. That inner voice is the providence of God.

Write carefully those thoughts given to you by the Holy Spirit. Make organized, step-by-step plans. Tweak those plans with the help of your role model or mentor, someone you’re sure who knows.

As you work your plan, go into action out in the world where God can inspire and put needed resources in your path, and watch miracles begin to happen. Belief/faith will have such a strong effect on manifesting those dreams into reality. According to Neale Donald Walsch’s “Conversations With God,” there are no “dues to pay” for miracles. After all, in the Word, The Savior tells us to seek and we shall find, knock and the door shall be opened to us, ask and it shall be given.

As you move toward your seemingly impossible goal, keep your mind on Jesus, pray without ceasing, and renew your mind daily. Don’t allow negativity to get in. Never mind what you think if those upstream thoughts do come along occasionally; never mind what “they” say either — those hideous comments that anger or hurt. Ignore the negative voices, and keep working on your plans, and go with the flow. The stream of life will take you down the river with ease!

Your plans may not all work out, but those who succeed develop a new plan, with the same goal in mind. One instance was when I finally got the opportunity to go to college. It was Trinity University, in Washington. My age was mid-50s, studying and giving up my personal, relaxing time was not easy. During my first semester, everything in me said, “You must drop out, this is ridiculous, you are now too old to give up your life as you have been accustomed to this way!” But I’m blessed that my inner voice kept me thinking more clearly.

Never give up! Those who quit are sure to get what they went after, and that’s nothing! Quitters never win and winners never quit!

The bible has many instances where planning was of value. The Parable of the Ten Virgins: Shows how Planning and Preparation Made the Difference: Matthew 25: vs 1-13 this lesson involves a strange marriage custom we don’t fully understand, but the message rings loud and clear … the wise servant of God is the one who cares enough to plan and prepare. The wise virgins were prepared for the unexpected delay of the Groom.

Stay inspired! Here are some affirmations to repeat daily: “I feel good now; my worthiness is not in question; the Word says anything I desire, can be mine; I am eager, full of life; I feel fantastic, sure, unlimited, never finished, always unfolding, and I’m led by The Holy Spirit.” Therefore, anything I want to know the Holy Spirit will answer.

In closing, fail your way to success! What does that mean? When you create a plan as you go toward your goal, and if you should fail, just get up and create a new plan and be sure those plans are organized plans.

Lyndia Grant is a speaker/writer living in the D.C. area. Her radio show, “Think on These Things,” airs Fridays at 6 p.m. on 1340 AM (WYCB), a Radio One station. To reach Grant, visit her website, www.lyndiagrant.com, email lyndiagrantshowdc@gmail.com or call 240-602-6295. Follow her on Twitter @LyndiaGrant and on Facebook.