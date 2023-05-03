Death and life are in the power of the tongue. — Proverbs 18:21

This week, we are teaching the third principle called auto-suggestion/affirmation. This principle teaches how you speak to yourself and encourage yourself. When you repeat positive thoughts to influence your subconscious mind, you must speak in the present tense, and though you don’t have it yet, the affirmation reprograms your thinking. If your goal is to build a successful small business, your affirmation would be: “I am building a successful small business.” As your plan becomes clearer, you would say, “I own a successful small business.”

Mark 11:23 reminds us we must “speak to our mountains.” In fact, it states, “For verily I say unto you, That whosoever shall say unto this mountain, Be thou removed, and be thou cast into the sea; and shall not doubt in his heart, but shall believe that those things which he saith shall come to pass; he shall have whatsoever he saith. Therefore I say unto you what things soever ye desire, when ye pray, believe that ye receive them, and ye shall have them.”

See how these principles connect with the Bible providing a plan to bring the principle of faith and auto suggestion/affirmation to life? This is your chance to test the truth of His Word. He is able to do exceedingly, and abundantly, above, all that you can ask or think!

This teaching will help you “Walk by faith, and not by sight!” It will teach you how to live a life so “your heart is not troubled.” This system will reprogram you to understanding exactly how to trust God, and to live life by “praying without ceasing.” More importantly, it teaches you how to apply this third principle of affirmation, speaking to your mountain.

What should you say as you recite daily, as your way of reinforcing the Word? Well, for one thing, you can simply repeat: “I know that He will make me the head and not the tail.” You can say, “My God shall supply all of my needs, according to His riches in glory!” You can say, “The Word tells me that He will open up the windows of heaven and pour me out a blessing, I won’t have room to receive.”

There’s more: As you continue to recite the Word of God, add your own personal goals to your recitations. Write them out, and say something like this: “There is greatness within me.” Or say, “I am beautifully and wonderfully made, chosen to come forth to do a work for the Lord.” The Lord is my shepherd.

When trouble comes, just say, “This is temporary,” because worrying is used to create what you don’t want. Reach for a feeling of relief. You are being cared for, because God loves you. Never leave yourself in a place where you’re feeling bad. You’ve just got to tell a different story. Stop talking about those negative things that have shaped your life thus far. Let it go — that negativity is a curse. God has blessed you!

The Bible tells us, “We are children of the light!” You are perfect in the eyes of God. It doesn’t matter about your body size, nor your race, color or creed. God made you, and you are indeed perfect, women especially, whether you have long hair or short, whether your skin color is light or dark. God did not make any mistakes!

Make peace with who you are, and make peace with where you are. Live happy in the moment. All we have is today, tomorrow is not promised. But when you live happy in each day, you shape your future, and God can bless you. You will be showing Him that you are indeed walking in faith.

During your affirmation time, you won’t speak words that hurt you and hurt others. You will always remember that “Life and death are in the power of the tongue.” Speak life; don’t talk about those negative things that happened in your life, let it go. You made it through the storm, and you’re still alive. You’ve got your right mind, and you’re stronger because of the problems you’ve faced and have overcome.

Life is similar to a downstream journey — just go with the flow. When you fight against the currents, trying to go upstream, it’s hard, it feels bad, it is not the norm. Repeat daily, “I always go with the flow!”

