This article is written to help readers understand the necessity of pursuing knowledge. Those of you who want to become more professionally competent and more confident, and those of you who want to be more likely to succeed at whatever it is you’ve set your hands to do now or after retirement, this is for you. Finally, to you who want to become a specialist in your particular field, it is for you as well.

Principles I’m sharing have worked for me for the past 35 years. To share them with you feels as if it is my obligation. Hopefully, someone reading this column will decide to take steps to reprogram their thinking to create a better life.

Whatever your specialized field, as you continue your professional education, training or tutelage, keep this principle in the front of your mind. Some of you need to evaluate yourselves by taking stock of your general knowledge before deciding to specialize in your field. Ask yourself, “How are I operating in my day-to-day activities?” This is the key element, and is essential: Are you happy or do you hate what you’re doing? In life, we must pay attention, read directions, read instructions, and get complete details before purchasing plane or train tickets and other big-ticket items, so why not do this for your life? It is even more important that you take these steps.

Let me give you an example — it may seem simple to you, but it is a true story. A Texas writer friend wrote for a newspaper but she was a volunteer. This woman didn’t care that she was not getting paid. She continued to write about health issues in particular, as well as other topics to help the community. She wrote about how to care for your health when you have heart disease. Friends and family tried to convince her to quit, since everyone else was getting paid and she wasn’t.

The woman felt certain that her writing ability was a gift from God. She enjoyed giving of herself, sharing and helping others. To her, money wasn’t important. Proverbs 18:16 says, “Your gift will make room for itself.”

In the long run, after writing more than 12 years, a corporate executive read her column about how to live a better life to prevent heart disease. They gave her a contract without her applying, doing the same work for that company she had been writing about, making more than a half-million dollars each year. The same thing happened to me, too.

It shows how when one follows their desire to share specialized knowledge to write or do other types of work can change your life. It was her series of articles that caused her work to be noticed. She had gotten her master’s degree in journalism and felt really good about her work. It paid off!

The point of this story is to remind you all to learn your skill, and be sure to enjoy doing it. Les Brown taught us to “Enjoy doing what you do so well, and be willing to do it for free!” He said, “That’s when you know it is coming from your heart!”

In changing the course of your life, your unpreparedness could block your progress. Les Brown often said “It’s better to BE PREPARED and NOT have an opportunity than to have an opportunity and NOT be prepared. Scripture reminds us in the book of Hosea. It says, “My people perish from the lack of knowledge.”

True knowledge means learning details of the path God has put in your life. It also means you must always show love, one for another. Never act as if you know so much that you feel you’re better than others. Continue to learn and share for the rest of your life, and remain humble!

Paul himself had profound knowledge of the Scriptures, but he understood that intellectual knowledge on its own is meaningless. Worse, it can be a dangerous source of pride that prevents discovery of a much deeper form of knowledge.

As you continue to live your life, keep gaining knowledge, become the best at what you do. It’s called specialized knowledge, and it works.

