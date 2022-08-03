Finally, brethren, whatsoever things are true, whatsoever things are honest, whatsoever things are just, whatsoever things are pure, whatsoever things are lovely, whatsoever things are of good report; if there be any virtue, and if there be any praise, think on these things. – Philippians 4:8 (NIV)

How are you THINKING? How much of your brain’s full potential do you use? Maximizing your brain power means thinking through your problems instead of emotionally reacting. Do you have right thinking, pure thinking? Is it admirable, is it about excellence, and are you eager to get or give praise?

Our brain is connected to every part of our body. When someone has severe brain damage, they become known as living in a vegetative state in which they can’t walk or talk or eat.



Our brain is the sending and receiving station. It is how we do everything we do. We walk, talk, run, swim, dance, and we think. The Bible speaks of how the people perish for the lack of knowledge.



An example Hill uses in this chapter: “Just how little we use our brain would be a comparison to someone giving you a pile of money and it equals a million dollars, and you could have as much as you wanted but you only take a penny.” Which means you really didn’t know the value of what it was you were given. Hill declares that is the best example he can think of to show us how little we use this powerful ability to think, or how we use our brain.

The brain of a human being works like a TV antenna, receiving all messages that are conveyed to it! It also acts like a transmitter, transmitting messages continually as they are invoked! Truly acting like a relay station, the human brain is the finest creation of God Almighty! It is only through human form, our soul and spirit within finally gains liberation!

Where do we go when we daydream, for example? We leave ourselves for a short time, and though our bodies are sitting there, we go to some other place. Normally, 99% of the human brain is unused, inactive. If we figure out how to use more of our brain, we would shock ourselves. It is a spiritual matter and requires meditation, purposeful thinking, and quietness!

Albert Einstein was considered a genius, and the famous physicist only used 4% of his brain, and we use a mere 1% of ours. Wow! We can all do more active thinking!

Combine all of the success principles I’ve been writing about — your burning desire; faith; positive affirmations; power of decisions, using your imagination. Are you getting the picture? Each principle has to do with your brain; it is about how you think, what you choose to think!

Should you choose to define your success in Christian terms and choose to live by the principles set forth in His Word, the Holy Bible, living your life according to Matthew 22:36 (“Love the Lord thy God with all thy heart, and with all thy soul, and with all thy mind.“), you will be successful.

When Jesus had gone 40 days in the desert fasting and praying, He was hungry and at a weak point. One translation says, “He was faint with hunger.” The Devil, the tempter came to him at that time.

How did Jesus handle this moment? He brought God into it. He quoted the Bible, God’s word. Each time the Devil tried to trap Jesus, Jesus would respond, “It is written!”

Many people are also robbed of blessings that the Bible tells us are ours in Christ Jesus. But because of our lack of knowledge, improper thinking and negative lifestyles, we never truly live in them?

God created you with a powerful sending and receiving station: your brain. Pick up some more of your pennies by utilizing more of your brain power!

Next week, we conclude this series with the final life-changing principle, which is THE SIXTH SENSE!

Lyndia Grant is a speaker/writer living in the D.C. area. Her radio show, “Think on These Things,” airs Fridays at 6 p.m. on 1340 AM (WYCB), a Radio One station. To reach Grant, visit her website, www.lyndiagrant.com, email lyndiagrantshowdc@gmail.com or call 240-602-6295. Follow her on Twitter @LyndiaGrant and on Facebook.