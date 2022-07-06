In his book “Think and Grow Rich,” one of Napoleon Hill’s 13 principles of success is “Creating a Mastermind Alliance,” in which he explains how successful people select persons who have achieved the object of their desire as someone to emulate, someone to follow, to get advice from, to learn from.

Wherever two or more minds come together, a higher mind is created, greater than one’s own. This mind must be harmonious, in which case it can truly be called a Mastermind.

In any great endeavor you wish to succeed in, it is beneficial to hook up with others of like mind and purpose. The pooling of your individual resources is very valuable.

For example, in an effective marriage, the wife can often stimulate and encourage her husband to achievements that he would not normally be capable of, and many women have succeeded through the support and understanding of her husband. Without the pairing, each would have achieved far less.

Many of the greatest minds of the human race freely admit they did not originate the ideas and creations that made them world-famous. Rather, it was like tuning into a cosmic radio station and gaining the inspiration direct from the mind of God. Scripture reminds us in the gospel of Matthew 18:20, “For where two or three are gathered together in my name, there am I in the midst of them.”

The Mastermind principle is therefore like setting up an extremely powerful receiving station, a huge radio telescope tuned to the depths of the heavens with which to receive every signal pertinent to the goal in mind.

Those who utilize this Mastermind principle become great beyond even their dreams. Those who do not have a much harder time and may never succeed at all.

Carefully select people who are likely to be in harmony with this purpose. The importance of harmony in the group cannot be stressed enough.

Hence, you must regularly review the people in the group. If a member is not in harmony with the common purpose, that person must be removed and replaced by someone who is.

Meet with the group regularly to discuss and brainstorm ideas. Though it is not good to discuss your aspirations with all people in your life, those inside your group are your confidants and therefore can be trusted. Jesus has His team of 12 Apostles. They worked together as a team.

Your goal must benefit every person who works on your team. No one will work for free. Give them money, recognition or assignments they enjoy. Why ask someone to do something that is not in agreement with their spirit? How much do you really think will get done? So make wise selections, and don’t just throw someone a bone — they will feel you have belittled them, and they will not be a happy camper!

It cannot be all about you. Each member must matter. You must show them love. You must show them respect. As my pastor says, “I’m not making this up, it is not coming from me.”

When choosing someone for your mastermind group, keep in mind the old saying, “don’t send your ducks to eagle school.” First of all, it simply won’t work. Here, we are comparing someone to a duck, because they were born that way.

The mistake so many of us make is thinking we can change someone by talking to them, sharing what we believe is a flaw in their character. We must first know that people can change themselves, but we must also know that we cannot change them, not unless they are seeking change, trying to find a way to make that change happen.

If you want good people, you have to find them. If you want motivated people, you have to find them, not motivate them. Remember this, when you are choosing your mastermind group to mentor you and help you to get to that next level.

The wealthy man says to a thousand people, “I read this book, and it started me on the road to wealth.” Guess how many of the thousand go out and get the book? Answer: very few. Isn’t that incredible? Why wouldn’t everyone go get the book? What is the difference? Why wouldn’t everyone strive to be wealthy and happy? Some are born ducks who like to sit, and others are born eagles who love to fly!

