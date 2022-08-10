And let us not be weary in well doing: for in due season we shall reap, if we faint not. — Gallatians 6:9

Animals put their tails between their legs when they feel something is not right. Far too many of us put our tails between our legs, yet we keep going, ignoring all signs that this is a no-no! This man is so handsome, or this woman looks like she came from my dream — you can’t resist. Yet in the end, he/she is abusive, treating you like you’re nothing, all because you did not listen to your sixth sense.

This is the final principle in Napoleon Hill’s book “Think and Grow Rich,” which has an entire chapter titled “The Sixth Sense.” Remember, Hill researched these principles for 20 years to find out what makes one person successful and another one not. In this principle of the sixth sense, Hill reminds us how we all have a sixth sense — hunches, inklings, thoughts that keep coming back. Things you’re destined to do, if you only heed the call and begin to take action.

When we get a sense that someone is pretending to be our friend, yet they are faking; when you feel your husband or wife is cheating on you; you feel the need to give a phone call to someone that ends up being a time when they really need you — that, my friend, is your sixth sense at work. As Christians, this is a discerning spirit, the Holy Spirit.

Notice the book title, “Think and Grow Rich.” This chapter is a culmination of all of the chapters. Every chapter and every action begins with what it is we are thinking and governs what we choose to do with those thoughts, once they come forth.

According to Hill, once you’ve mastered the first 12 principles, you can now go through the door to the Temple to Wisdom and tap into your sixth sense — infinite intelligence.

It is quite simple. As Hill states over and over again, “Whatever the mind of man can conceive, he can achieve.” This book has helped millions of people learn how to make their dreams become a reality by simply “walking by faith, and not by sight.” As you followed the past 12 weeks, did you notice Scriptures were always applied? In fact, 2nd Corinthians 5:7 is the lead Scripture for these 13 weeks of study: “For we walk by faith, not by sight.”

There will be times when things won’t make sense as you travel along this journey toward where God is leading you. You will have to trust God and continue to move forward. I call it your “yellow brick road.”

Do your part. Desire something, believe you can have it, then see yourself in possession of whatever it is you desire — that’s called faith. See yourself running your business, see yourself married to a wonderful husband or wife, see yourself driving that new Jaguar you want, see yourself graduating from college. See the dream as if it is already a reality, by faith, not by sight.

Weaknesses hinder you from getting to your destination. We all have some, but strengthen yourself, e.g., seeking more training or a mentors. Cast your care upon the Lord. Pray, stay positive; don’t get jealous of others who don’t have your problems. God has a plan just for you. Don’t compare your life to others. Be committed, especially when it’s hard to do.

Psalm 37:3, says “Trust in the Lord and do good; dwell in the land and enjoy safe pasture. Delight yourself in the Lord and he will give you the desires of your heart. Commit your way to the Lord; trust in him and he will do this.”

Though this is the final principle, it is no good unless all of the others are at work! Practice walking by faith and not by sight, and allow the Lord Jesus to “order your steps” all along the way! We must not quit — keep going as God keeps directing your path.

Finally, you will reach the other side. Never give up. Do not be weary in well-doing, in due season you shall reap. The Word say that we’re the head and not the tail; our faith moves mountains, allowing God to speak to you through the Holy Spirit, your Sixth Sense.

Lyndia Grant is a speaker/writer living in the D.C. area. Her radio show, “Think on These Things,” airs Fridays at 6 p.m. on 1340 AM (WYCB), a Radio One station. To reach Grant, visit her website, www.lyndiagrant.com, email lyndiagrantshowdc@gmail.com or call 240-602-6295. Follow her on Twitter @LyndiaGrant and on Facebook.