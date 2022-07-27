This principle teaches us the process of controlling your subconscious mind through auto-suggestion, which means to reprogram your thinking and by using positive thinking on purpose. The subconscious mind works day and night, even while we are asleep.

Research during a 20-year period discovered by author Napoleon Hill teaches how one person can be successful and another not.

In his study, he researched the formula whereby anyone who applies these principles can achieve success beyond their wildest expectations. In this chapter on the subconscious mind, Hill reminds us, get the other 10 principles down to a science first. We must first begin utilizing every principle successfully before this principle can and will kick in.

Hill talks about using your mind to visualize your future as you want it to be. And he talked about following your hunches — the messages that you get from your subconscious mind. The best way I can describe this chapter is to remind you of how the Holy Spirit works. It is also a reminder of how important it is for us to have faith. You will not visualize your future with confidence if you do not have faith, because you won’t really believe it. Scripture says, “For we walk by faith, not by sight!”

The subconscious can be consciously programmed and controlled by the conscious mind. The subconscious mind is the source of insight, intuition, imagination and creativity. Garbage in, garbage out — with positive affirmations, you will begin to see your future through faith.

The subconscious mind is also your direct link to universal consciousness, which is the source of all power and creativity. Amen, it is where the Holy Spirit dwells and operates!

Your subconscious mind is accessible only when you learn how to still the hyperactivity of the conscious mind and hear the voice of the Lord speak to you. Meditation is an excellent technique to accomplish this control.

God works in different ways with different people. He spoke in different ways to Adam, Abraham, Moses, Deborah, Samuel, Elijah, Mary and Paul. He speaks in different ways to us today, too.

Just as the Holy Spirit decides to give different abilities to different people (1 Corinthians 12:11), he works with us in different ways, because he has different jobs for each person.

The Spirit (subconscious mind) shapes us in different ways, and as a result, we value different goals.

For some people, he speaks subtly, in general principles; for others, he must speak with unmistakable details. Each of us must listen in the way that God has made us, in the way that he chooses to deal with us. The important thing is that we listen — that we are ready and willing to hear what he says. We should be listening for his leadership rather than ignoring it.

One of my personal accounts is regarding the African American Civil War Memorial, about a week before it was scheduled to be unveiled in 1998. The site was unfinished, yet thousands from around the world had already booked hotel rooms and purchased plane tickets to attend the unveiling.

One night, after leaving my Reeves Center office, God led me to the site. I remember walking throughout the site, lifting my hands and praying that God would bless this site and help me and then-Councilman Frank Smith to get the project finished in time, since people were coming from around the world. I will forever remember the communication from God that night. He said into my spirit, “Everything will be just fine!” And it was. People came, and the story was broadcast around the world, live on CNN and C-SPAN, and on 183 national television stations and 64 local stations. It made front-page news in most major papers, including The Washington Post and The New York Times.

I tell you, you’ve got to trust God; you’ve got to walk by faith and not by sight. And you’ve got to learn to use this principle called The Subconscious Mind aka The Holy Spirit! Amen!

Lyndia Grant is a speaker/writer living in the D.C. area. Her radio show, "Think on These Things," airs Fridays at 6 p.m. on 1340 AM (WYCB), a Radio One station.