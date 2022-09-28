The subconscious can be reprogrammed and can be controlled by your conscious mind. The subconscious mind, that part of you that is automatic and allows you to just do these things without thinking about it, is the source of insight, intuition, imagination and creativity. Garbage in, garbage out; positive affirmations in, you will begin to see your future through faith.

The subconscious mind is also your direct link to universal consciousness, which is the source of all power and creativity. Amen, it is where the Holy Spirit operates!

Your subconscious mind is accessible only when you learn how to still the hyperactivity of the conscious mind and hear the voice of the Lord speak to you. Meditation is an excellent technique to accomplish this control.

God works in different ways with different people. He spoke to Adam, Abraham, Moses, Deborah, Samuel, Elijah, Mary and Paul, and he speaks to us today, too.

Just as the Holy Spirit decides to give different abilities to different people (1 Corinthians 12:11), he works with us in different ways, because he has different jobs for each person.

For He speaks subtly, in general principles; for others, he must speak with unmistakable detail. Each of us, though, must listen in the way that God has made us, the way He chooses to deal with us. The important thing is that we listen, and we are ready and willing to hear what he says. We must be listening for his leadership, rather than ignoring it.

Speak those things that are not, as though they were! Do you really know how powerful that Scripture is? Wow! Every time I have done exactly what the Holy Spirit said to me so clearly in my spirit, my life changes for the better!

How many of you out there reading this column ignore the Holy Spirit when it speaks to you? Do you really believe your mind is playing tricks on you when having those wonderful thoughts of things you ought to do in your life? In this instance, remember how God is all-knowing, he can be everywhere at the same time. Though you cannot see this huge dream for yourself, trust and believe. Here is when your faith in God must be your reminder. Scripture says, “I will never leave you, nor forsake you!” It also says, “In all thy ways acknowledge Him, and He surely will direct your path!”

Those directions come from that powerful brain of ours, that subconscious mind; the Holy Spirit! Listen, and obey when you hear those powerful marching orders.

I tell you, you’ve got to trust God and practice walking by faith and not by sight!

“In order to be someone you’ve never been, you got to do something you’ve never done,” says renowned politician and motivational speaker Les Brown. This principle teaches us exactly how to do that someone you’ve always wanted to be.

Controlling your subconscious mind through auto-suggestion and positive thinking is where it all begins. The subconscious mind works day and night, even while we are asleep — it will guide you safely to your destination, like a lighthouse guides ships to shore!

Research that described a successful formula during a 20-year period discovered by author Napoleon Hill teaches how one person can achieve success and another not.

In his study, he researched the formula whereby anyone who applies these principles can achieve success beyond their wildest expectations. In this chapter on the subconscious mind, Hill reminds us, get the other ten principles down to a science first. We must begin utilizing every principle successfully before this principle will kick in.

Hill talks about using your mind to visualize your future as you want it to be. And, he talked about following your hunches — the messages that you get from your subconscious mind. The best way I can describe this chapter is to remind you of how the Holy Spirit works. It is also a reminder of how important it is for us to have faith. You will not visualize your future with confidence if you do not have faith.

Lyndia Grant is a speaker/writer living in the D.C. area. Her radio show, “Think on These Things,” airs Fridays at 6 p.m. on 1340 AM (WYCB), a Radio One station. To reach Grant, visit her website, www.lyndiagrant.com, email lyndiagrantshowdc@gmail.com or call 240-602-6295. Follow her on Twitter @LyndiaGrant and on Facebook.