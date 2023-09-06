Isn’t it wonderful the way the Lord made each of us? He created us with imaginations, and He uses our brains and our minds like a telephone. Some of us answer the call when we do what He has spoken into our spirits. When used properly, our mind is the starting place for everything — it begins with the thoughts we have.

Do you know that the Lord God releases knowledge directly to each one of us from His throne room in heaven — transmitted to us by way of our thoughts? Let’s take a look at some Scriptures to prove this:

“But God has revealed them to us through His Spirit. For the Spirit searches all things, yes, the deep things of God. For what man knows the things of a man except the spirit of the man which is in him? Even so no one knows the things of God except the Spirit of God. Now we have received, not the spirit of the world, but the Spirit who is from God, that we might know the things that have been freely given to us by God.” (1 Corinthians 2:10)

“But the Helper, the Holy Spirit, whom the Father will send in my name, He will teach you all things, and bring to your remembrance all things that I have said to you.” (John 14:26)

“However, when He, the Spirit of truth, has come, He will guide you into all truth…”(John 16:13)

No one knows the things of God except the Holy Spirit — and the Holy Spirit has been given to each and every one of us in order to reveal the things that God wants to reveal to us. In other words, it is the job of the Holy Spirit to release the knowledge of God directly to each and every one of us! The problem is, far too many of us refuse to listen. These valuable thoughts pass right through our minds, in one ear and out the other as if nothing ever happened.

The verse even goes one step further when it says that the Holy Spirit can literally bring back up to your remembrance, when you may need it — the knowledge that He has already given to you! If you are willing to spend some good quality time to get the Word worked into you, the Holy Spirit will bring back up to your remembrance the appropriate Scriptures.

These Scriptures will just come to the front of your mind’s eye right at the moment you need them. This is literally a supernatural transmission of knowledge directly to your mind by the Holy Spirit Himself!

And not only can the Holy Spirit do this with Scripture verses, but He can also do this with any other bits of knowledge that He may want to give to you. He can give you His words of knowledge and wisdom all day long on whatever else you may need His help on.

This is why the Holy Spirit is called “the Helper“ in the second verse above. The Holy Spirit cannot help you unless He is able to transmit His words of knowledge and wisdom to you as you will need them.

If you can learn to be led by the Holy Spirit and pick up when He starts to try and communicate with you, you can literally start to receive the knowledge of God in every area of your life where you need God’s knowledge and guidance to help get you safely through!

