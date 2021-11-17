THE RELIGION CORNER: Living With Type 2 Diabetes, Pt. 2

Your Body is a Temple. — 1st Corinthians 6:19-20

FYI: I’m writing this series during what feels like the final phases of the worldwide coronavirus pandemic, as small portions of our lives seemingly settle into a “new” normal. In this lifetime, though, I’m not sure if we will ever go back fully to the “normal” we had before the pandemic.

Nevertheless, for the second straight week during November, which is National Diabetes Month, I’m sharing my series of columns on the disease. It is posted to share with readers for three reasons. Firstly, I want to tell the story of my mother and her sufferings from Type 2 diabetes. Secondly, this series shares what mother taught us prior to her illness so you can understand her impact. Thirdly, I want you all to understand how Type 2 diabetes overwhelmed her, concluding with how her family learned steps to control and even rid our bodies of this devastating disease. I’m grateful of how it has helped people around the world. After learning about how Type 2 diabetes is caused, and found proven research to show how to control it, now I can help others.

Though I’m not a trained physician, I have worked with medical doctors who specialize in endocrinology. The information I share in my column and on my radio show is proven via research, and is verifiable.

Mother Grant suffered for 12 years with Type 2 diabetes, and with major complications as a result of her having had this disease. Christmas Day 2000 was that fateful day Mother died! This Christmas is the 21th anniversary. My family skipped Christmas for nearly 10 years. However, now, my coping switched to angelic Christmas tree ornaments. The majority of my ornaments are crystal angels, in memory of my mother! This Christmas, my family will gather at my home for the first time in 20 years to celebrate together.

Let’s talk about how Mother Grant prepared her girls throughout our younger lives, until adulthood, so you can hear about a small measure of her influence over our success. My sisters and I lived together, worked together in business; and now we were going through this battle for life with our mother. During her younger years, she taught us well! Throughout our lives, we had been blessed, becoming successful businesswomen, doing exactly what Mother encouraged us to do. We had lots of success in the mass media, publicizing several major events such as a major festival that attracted more than 100,000 people, with major corporate sponsors and celebrities, and two presidential inaugural committees, Republican and Democrat. We worked for two D.C. mayors and three city council members, and I was appointed as project director to erect the Spirit of Freedom Memorial, a new African American Civil War memorial located in the city.

Once Mother was gone, I went back to Trinity University to get my master’s degree in the field of communications. When writing my master’s thesis, this story was born. My thesis topic was “How I expected this Type Diabetes campaign to become national” — and it has!

Lastly, please understand how this disease can cause devastation to your body if you do not follow the rules. Mother lost both of her legs to amputations and had kidney failure, high blood pressure and several strokes. At the young age of 61, Mother had her first major stroke that caused paralysis. She ended up in Howard University Hospital, and that’s when they discovered she had Type 2 diabetes.

We didn’t understand! Could we have done something differently? We didn’t know how an improved diet with extremely limited amounts of sugar with major reductions in eating carbohydrates and getting regular physical exercise could have made a difference in her life.

After learning how to publicize an issue on a massive scale, there was no way I could see the devastation caused in the life of my mother by Type 2 diabetes and fully understand this disease, yet do nothing to share this with others.

Now that I’ve learned from her doctor, from research, from the National Institute of Health, from Johns Hopkins and American Diabetes Association and others, I must share this good news with you!

What exactly is Type 2 diabetes? Diabetes mellitus is a group of diseases characterized by high levels of blood glucose. It results from defects in insulin secretion, insulin action, or both, and too much inflammation is in your body.

For those of you who refuse to follow the rules, Type 2 diabetes can be associated with serious complications such as losing toes, a foot, legs, eyes, organs and more. Plus, it brings on premature death, as in the case of my mom. On the other hand, people with Type 2 diabetes can turn this thing around by taking measures to reduce the likelihood of such complications.

More next week.

