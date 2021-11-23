THE RELIGION CORNER: Make a Lifestyle Change

Also take for yourself wheat, barley, beans, lentils, millet, and spelt; put them into one vessel, and make bread of them for yourself. — Ezekiel 4:9

We’re in the midst of the Thanksgiving holiday this week (Happy Thanksgiving to you all) and the Christmas holiday season has already gotten underway, but considering we’re also still amid a worldwide pandemic, this holiday season will be different than any other.

In furthering the causes of the Diabetes Educational Prevention Campaign, taking the bull by the horns for my own personal health is what this article is all about.

Depressed and saddened because of what had happened to mom 21 years ago due to complications from Type 2 diabetes, my first order of business was to make my very own lifestyle change — throwing out all of the carbohydrates in my kitchen and beginning to take short 10-minute walks from being so out of shape.

The pain I felt during my walks due to back injuries from two car accidents was tremendous, but I kept trying. Today, walking an hour without pain is easy. Exercise is now a lifestyle change for me.

Scared straight from my newfound knowledge about Type 2 diabetes and its many complications, never again will I eat improperly the way that I once did. I’m sharing my testimony to help readers around the country to understand that Type 2 diabetes can be turned around.

Dr. Sherita Hill-Golden, who specializes in diabetes at Johns Hopkins University Hospital, said during a guest appearance on “The Lyndia Grant Radio Show,” “It’s never too late to make that change to a better diet and to add exercise.” We cannot allow problems to overwhelm us to a point that we are killing ourselves with out-of-control eating, or shall we call it comfort food. I’m feeling so much better now, and am happy to be back on track.

How did I make the switch from eating in my regular manner (Burger King, McDonald’s, four candy bars after being unable to pick a favorite, large bags of Fritos, “pink” Hostess Sno Balls) to a now-healthy diet?

It wasn’t easy to cut out all of the fast food and make that switch to eating more green leafy vegetables, well-planned garden salads and lentils, and regular exercise routines which have become my new normal. Walking and jogging continue to be my exercise of choice. There is an extreme difference in the way that I look and feel, with pounds and inches steadily coming off.

Drinking green smoothies each morning is another good choice. White bread, white sugar, it is now whole grain or wheat bread. Please look in the frozen food section for your grocery store for Ezekiel Bread, made from products mentioned in the above Scripture to ensure unrivaled honest nutrition and pure, delicious flavors. It’s this special, unique combination of six grains and legumes that harvests benefits beyond what we normally expect from our breads, pastas, cereals, and other foods. Ezekiel Bread has been a blessing in my diet.

Finally, it is 84.3% protein, no eggs included. Brown rice is best for diabetics.

As a result of these lifestyle changes, my physical examination continues to improve. My HbA1c glucose levels are at the pre-diabetes levels, my blood pressure is very good again, and I feel so much better, too. One area I’m still working on is my ideal body mass, but I’ve lost 50 pounds and counting.

Consider making a major lifestyle change to improve your diabetes. First, change your diet by eliminating most carbohydrates and always having small portions. Second, you must exercise regularly for the rest of your life. Finally, do NOT get off track — stay with this for life!

Lyndia Grant is a speaker/writer living in the D.C. area. Her radio show, “Think on These Things,” airs Fridays at 6 p.m. on 1340 AM (WYCB), a Radio One station. To reach Grant, visit her website, www.lyndiagrant.com, email lyndiagrantshowdc@gmail.com or call 240-602-6295. Follow her on Twitter @LyndiaGrant and on Facebook.