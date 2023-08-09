Circumspect means that we walk in a way that is careful and avoids risks, checking very carefully behind ourselves, every step of the way. Wouldn’t this world be a much better place if we all did that? Scripture tells us in Ephesians 5:15-17 (NKJV), “See then that you walk circumspectly, not as fools but as wise, redeeming the time, because the days are evil. Therefore do not be unwise but understand what the will of the Lord is.”

Folks, we all know that evil is all around us. Ephesians 5:16-17 says, “Therefore, do not be unwise but understand what the will of the Lord is.” We are often chasing a mirage, a figment of our imagination. I don’t feel like it causes us to be lackadaisical on this side of life. We have the capacity to do more. Do you feel stuck in one place, your body is here, but your mind is somewhere else?

Each of us finds ourselves living in a capsule of time. That time does not belong to us, it belongs to our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. It was He who sent us into this world, and when the end comes, it is our Lord and Savior who will take us out.

We must be willing to do God’s work sacrificially. We’ve got to stop saying, “I don’t feel like going to church today,” which is really a hint from Satan when you give in like that and decide to not get up and get yourself dressed to go to church. Every time I go against those negative thoughts, I get a blessing. We must be willing to live the life we sing about, and practice what we hear in sermons each Sunday. Then when we read the Word on our own, we must truly know the Lord in the pardon of our own sins.

Saints, let each of us be a light. In Psalm 119:105 KJV, the Scripture says, “God’s Word is the light that guides us through a dark world. Your word is a lamp for my feet, a light on my path.”

We have an enemy who wants to destroy us, the accuser of the brethren. When you put on the whole armor of God. When we do put on the armor, we are never blindsided. Ephesians 6:12 says, “For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places.”

Thank God for the battles He fights for us, seen and unseen. Ask for His Divine protection. The Lord knows what we face, we cannot fight these battles alone. For each person reading this column, get in the spirit of God, ask Him to get in our bodies. Call on the name of the Lord Jesus and ask Him to set us free. Scripture also says, “He whom the sons set free is free indeed.” Set us free from sickness, Lord, no more unrest in our hearts. You have come to give us life and more abundantly. Thank you, Lord!

Scripture says, “Come to me all who are burdened and heavy laden and I will give you rest.” We are asking for a supernatural breakthrough. Ask God to forgive you, if you have taken His grace and mercy for granted. We declare that no weapon formed again my health will prosper, declare that no weapon formed against my finance will prosper. Continue to bless Father, as we continue to call upon you. We believe by faith that you are working on our behalf; and I am walking by faith, and not by sight.

In the book of Exodus, it says, “The Lord will fight our battles, keep me from falling. Be a lamp unto my feet. We glorify your precious name.” Prayer will reveal things, it will give us peace. It is our communion with the Most High God. It will strengthen our inner man. It releases the power to break chains, to destroy generational curses, it is power, those things fought in power.

We must always have our eyes set on Jesus Christ; He is the only one who should be at the center of your prayer. Begin to pray with a higher level to have a stronger more intimate level with Jesus Christ.

Lyndia Grant is a speaker/writer living in the D.C. area. Her radio show, “Think on These Things,” airs Fridays at 6 p.m. on 1340 AM (WYCB), a Radio One station. To reach Grant, visit her website, www.lyndiagrant.com, email lyndiagrantshowdc@gmail.com or call 240-602-6295. Follow her on Twitter @LyndiaGrant and on Facebook.