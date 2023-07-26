This week’s Religion Corner is about a new, best-selling Amazon book, recently released by Christian, African-American women. It is a book of true stories; however, our book causes me to ponder. You’ve heard about it. In the news, The Associated Press said, “The Florida Board of Education voted last Wednesday to approve a revised Black history curriculum that matches legislation that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said is necessary to prevent liberal indoctrination.” Vice President Kamala Harris went to Florida a few days ago to speak out about what is being done there in regard to education.

Recounting her own schooling, the vice president said she was the product of a public school system where teachers provided the “full expanse of information,” and encouraged students to “then reach their own conclusions and exercise critical thought in a way that was directly intended to nurture their leadership. It is because of that approach that I stand before you as vice president of the United States,” she said.

The new curriculum focuses on skills learned rather than the terrible injustices, no pay, whippings, and forgetting that they fed the animals before they fed slaves. This curriculum is focused more in early grades on achievements of African Americans rather than the injustices they faced through slavery and segregation. It is always good to highlight the good deeds our people have done, but don’t toss out the brutal sufferings that lasted more than 400 years!

I’m here to tell you about another outstanding book recently published this year by Dr. Alethia Tucker, written as an anthology by eight authors. These true stories, written by Jacqueline Scott, Pixie Lee, Dr. Pamela Lee, Dr. Tabatha Russell, Dr. Deidra Hill, Kandie Martin, Lyndia Grant and Dr. Alethia Tucker, too. It will inspire others to achieve more during their lifetime. A second panel includes some legacy leaders, Dr. Patricia Ramsey, president, Medgar Evers College, New York; Rev. Dr. Zina Pierre, and Hon. Judge Wanda Keys Heard, 1st female chief judge/Baltimore and Vonnya Pettegrew; Rev. Dr. Barbara Williams Skinner is included in the book too, but she will be on vacation, unable to attend. Seating is limited, so early booking is encouraged to guarantee your attendance at this transformative event. Readers will learn to “reinvent themselves to rise to a higher level.” This book will be on the shelves of book stores, libraries and even in schools and colleges in the coming months.

Additionally, motivational speaker Dr. Alethia Tucker is thrilled to announce the highly anticipated screening of “Reinvented to Rise,” an inspiring documentary that expands on the captivating stories told in the Amazon best-selling book, “Reinvented to Rise, Vol II: Stories of Perseverance, Strength and Courage.” This extraordinary event will take place at the Alamo Cinema Draft House, 630 Rhode Island Ave NE, Washington, D.C., on Aug. 12, 2023, at 3 p.m.

The “Reinvented to Rise” documentary screening promises an afternoon filled with captivating, true stories, thought-provoking discussions, and the celebration of remarkable individuals who have triumphed over adversity.

The documentary delves deeper into the lives of the contributing authors and features interviews with trailblazers who have defied the odds. This powerful documentary brings together the voices of these incredible individuals, offering further insight into their personal journeys of reinvention and the profound transformations they have undergone.

Audiences will have the opportunity to witness the resilience and determination of the authors and trailblazers, gaining a deeper understanding of their stories, challenges, and triumphs. Through intimate interviews and powerful storytelling, the documentary provides a window into the lives of these extraordinary individuals, inspiring viewers to embrace their own paths of transformation. Following the screening, there will be a compelling panel discussion featuring the authors and trailblazers, sharing their unique perspectives and engaging with the audience.

“We are incredibly excited to bring ‘Reinvented to Rise’ to the big screen,” said Alethia Tucker, project visionary. “This documentary offers a deeper look into the lives of the authors, their journeys, and the wisdom they have gained through their experiences. We believe that this event will ignite the spark of reinvention within our audience and empower them to rise above their own challenges.” Tickets can be purchased through Eventbrite: https://bit.ly/3pJBSaM. To secure your seat at the “Reinvented to Rise” documentary screening, reserve your tickets today.

