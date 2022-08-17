Cleansing? Are you saying to yourself, “I take a bath every day, what is she talking about?” Let’s talk about cleansing from the Scriptures: “These six things doth the Lord hate: yea, seven are an abomination unto him. Look at the things Scripture reminds us to cleanse ourselves of: A proud look, a lying tongue, and hands that shed innocent blood, An heart that deviseth wicked imaginations, feet that be swift in running to mischief, A false witness that speaketh lies, and he that soweth discord among brethren.”

I mean, cleansing up our mind, body and spirit. Most of this information was taken from an interview with one of my colleagues, Lareece Long, who said, “One receives many physical benefits from cleansing but there are also many spiritual bonuses you can derive from becoming involved in a consistent fasting program.”

Scriptures also say “Jesus started his ministry with a period of cleansing and prayer 40 days and 40 nights” (Matthews 4:2) and “Daniel sought the Lord through prayer and supplication with cleansing sackcloth and ashes” (Daniel 9:3).

Throughout Biblical history, men and women have fasted to develop a stronger walk, deeper commitment, forgiveness of sins, a renewal of relationships with God and man.

There is something more to cleansing than the metaphysical act of spiritual cleansing, which seems to be “mystical” in a transformative effect. Individuals who engage in even a short fast, such as two weeks, can accomplish things that have eluded them for years.

To maintain a spiritual fast, it is necessary to maintain a constant prayerful attitude where you will be still and know that He is God. You will get answers to questions that haunt your life.

Cleansing allows you to achieve a deeper and more profound spiritual life than seekers who are not cleansing, this is because cleansing aids the body in cleansing itself of impurities. These impurities clog up your system physically. It dulls your mental powers and decreases your spiritual alertness. Let’s examine the impact of cleansing on the mind and spirit.

Cleansing has had powerful effects on the mind, as scientifically documented. People involved in or completing a cleansing program have a noticeable decrease in depression. A depressed person may feel estranged from God because he or she may feel that true spirituality and depression are incompatible. Depression denotes a lack of faith and a broken relationship, but during a spiritual fast, the broken relationship with God can be restored and the depression decreased.

“Cleanliness is next to godliness” is a quote many of us grew up hearing from our mothers in the South — I sure did. We should keep our bodies, minds and physical environment clean, too. We can equally apply these principles to our inner state of mind, heart and spirit.

The mere presence of a clean heart, mind, and spirit calls forth the Holy Spirit to dwell within a holy, clean temple which is you: As you allow God to cleanse your inner world, you will attract to yourself, angels, ‘ministering spirits’ sent forth to minister for them who shall be heirs of salvation. (Hebrews 1:14)

Here are a few ways Lareece Gee reminds us that we can stay well or get better if we’re not doing too well to begin with:

1. Do things God created you to do, and you will notice immediate joy and peace.

2. Release all negative emotions – resentment, envy, fear, sadness and anger, for none of those are from God.

3. Express your feelings appropriately, don’t hold on to them.

4. Forgive yourself.

5. Hold positive images and goals in your mind, pictures of what you truly want in your life. When fearful images arise, refocus on images that evoke feelings of peace and joy.

6. Live by the Great Commandment: Love your neighbor as yourself and Love God first.

7. Make a commitment to health and well-being and develop a belief that your body is indeed a temple. Scripture reminds us that it is a temple, but do we really treat our bodies like the temple it is?

Lyndia Grant is a speaker/writer living in the D.C. area. Her radio show, “Think on These Things,” airs Fridays at 6 p.m. on 1340 AM (WYCB), a Radio One station. To reach Grant, visit her website, www.lyndiagrant.com, email lyndiagrantshowdc@gmail.com or call 240-602-6295. Follow her on Twitter @LyndiaGrant and on Facebook.